Brett Kavanaugh May Have Lie Under Oath About Not Watching Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony, ‘WSJ’ Reports

Kavanaugh claimed he did not watch Ford's testimony, but a committee aide to the 'Wall Street Journal' that he actually did.

Brett Kavanaugh may have lied when he told senators that he did not watch testimony from his sexual assault accuser on Thursday, a new report claims.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed that the Supreme Court nominee had sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. After her testimony ended, it was Kavanaugh’s turn to testify and he told senators that he did not follow along with Ford’s testimony. That was not true, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A report on Thursday night claimed that Kavanaugh was indeed monitoring his accuser’s testimony on Thursday morning and afternoon, watching from a monitor in another room.

But when Senator Kamala Harris asked Kavanaugh if he had watched his accuser testify, Kavanaugh had a different answer.

“I did not,” he said. “I plan to, I plan to, but I did not, I was preparing [my statement].”

If it could be proven that Brett Kavanaugh lied about watching Ford’s testimony, he could face charges of perjury, as he was under oath during the testimony.

This is not the first time that Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of lying under oath. Throughout his first round of questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh made a number of statements that were pegged as untruthful or misleading. Mother Jones compiled a list of five different topics on which Brett Kavanaugh may have lied under oath, including apparently misleading statements about receiving documents that had been stolen by a Republican aide to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The @WSJ reports Kavanaugh watched Ford’s testimony, contradicting his later testimony that he did not.https://t.co/z8ByiE5XXD — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) September 27, 2018

Though those statements riled Kavanaugh’s opponents, they seemed to do little to slow down what seemed to be his inevitable confirmation to the Supreme Court. The objections to what many saw as lies under oath fell mostly on deaf ears as Republicans planned to vote on moving Kavanaugh through to the full Senate. It was not until Ford came forward with her allegation of sexual assault — followed by three other women now making similar claims — that Kavanaugh’s nomination first came in doubt and the process slowed down so she could testify.

It still may not be enough to sink his nomination. After Ford’s testimony on Thursday, Republicans planned a vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination early on Friday, with no apparent plans to hear testimony from his other accusers. If Friday’s vote should pass, the full Senate would then vote on whether to appoint Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.