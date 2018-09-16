WWE ‘Hell In A Cell’ Results: Rusev & Aiden English Vs. The New Day For SmackDown Tag Championship

Hell in a Cell is airing live on the WWE Network from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Fans are looking forward to the seven-match main card, which features a slew of championship matches. As WWE.com reported, Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in a Hell in a Cell match, and Mick Foley will act as the guest referee. In a SummerSlam rematch, Samoa Joe once again challenges AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. Ronda Rousey Defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss in another SummerSlam rematch. Newly-turned heel Becky Lynch challenges Charlotte Flair the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The Raw Tag Team Championship will also be defended at Hell in a Cell, as Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defend against The Shield’s Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

In the only pre-show match, New Day members Big E and Kofi Kingston defended the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Rusev and Aiden English. Of course, Lana was in the corner of English and “The Bulgarian Brute.” In unusual fashion, the babyface champions made their way to the ring first, and then it was obvious why they were the first team to be announced. As The New Day were cutting a promo in the middle of the ring, Aiden English interrupted them. The New Day entertained the San Antonio audience by mocking Aiden English, taking turns clearing their throat. Per his usual, English treated the WWE universe with a song, and introduced his tag team partner. The live audience gave Rusev and Lana a huge ovation.

Kingston and Aiden English started things out, and after a quick exchange, Aiden tagged in the big guy. Kingston immediately attempted to use his agility and speed to get the advantage on “The Bulgarian Brute,” but Rusev showed his strength by catching Kofi in midair, propping him against the ropes, and the powerful Bulgarian thrusted his knee a number of times against Kingston’s ribs before delivering a fallaway slam.

Rusev tagged in his partner and the two delivered some sharp double-team moves. Kofi continued to take the heat, and Rusev was quickly tagged back in to deliver some heavy hitting damage. “The Bulgarian Brute” propped Kingston on the top rope, but Kofi countered and hit the big man with a tornado DDT from off the ropes. Kofi made the hot tag to Big E, who proceeded to deliver damage to both English and Rusev. Shortly thereafter, the heels got the advantage again, and Big E took some heat.

On several occasions it looked like there were going to be new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, as the duo got several near falls on the champs. The WWE universe was really into this one from beginning to end. For the finish, Kofi delivered a trouble in paradise for the three-count. The New Day successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Hell in a Cell.