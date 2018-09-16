NeNe Leakes Blasts Leaked RHOA Cast Photo

The 'Real Housewives of Atanta' star was not pleased that someone had leaked a Season 11 cast photo, and an unflattering photo at that.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has had a big casting shake up, with two of its stars, Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield, exiting the show after Season 10. Fans were speculating about who would join the cast and take the open Housewife positions when The Shade Room released a photo to Instagram Sunday morning that was supposedly of the Season 11 RHOA cast.

The photo made waves for leaking who the new housewives would be. But it also made waves for being unflattering and not showing the Housewives in the best light. This caused long time RHOA star, NeNe Leakes, to blast whoever leaked the photo within hours of its release, as she felt she looked particularly poor in the leaked photo.

“It SUCKS to have a LEAKED cast photo out there that doesn’t represent some of us in the best light! funny how this only happens with #RHOA cast! Just know that, this is NOT the OFFICIAL cast photo! Soon [to] come #RHOA @bravotv” Leakes wrote on Instagram caption to a photo of her dressed for the Season 11 Cast Photo but looking radically different in regards to her weight.

In Leakes’ photo, she looks radiant and very slim. In the leaked photo, the image looks stretched, making Leakes appear much heavier, which she did not appreciate. Fans were quick to reassure her, however, that she had nothing to worry about.

“You look perfectly fine. Just let it be….” wrote july7heat, while user larilynn wrote, “I don’t know what you’re talking about- you look amazing!”

“Well, you know, I’m a funny eater,” Leakes said last year while guest-hosting Live! With Kelly and Michael. “I’m a small-portion eater. I don’t like to feel full. A lot of people when I meet them, they say, ‘I thought you were this big woman.’ I’m, like, ‘I’m curvy, honey, but I am not real big.'”

At least while fans wait for official cast photos to come out for Season 11, they know now who some of the new cast mates will be. According to Madame Noire, the three new housewives to receive a peach and join the cast are Ronnie Devoe of BBD, New Edition’s wife Shamari Devoe, and Tanya Sam, who is both a nurse and business owner.

Despite the hiccup with the cast photo, fans can rest easy knowing that fan favorite cast mates like Leakes, Kandi Burress, and Porscha Williams will be back in the new season.