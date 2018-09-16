Emily Ratajkowski’s Husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Checks Out His Wife In A Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski poked fun at her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, by posting a funny moment on Instagram. In the photo, Emily’s wearing a tiny orange bikini. The top is barely there, and she’s busy tying the left sides of her thong bikini bottom. Meanwhile, Sebastian seems to be lending a hand…kind of. He’s photographed on his knees, and it looks like he’s just checking her out. And why not? That’s her husband, after all. Emrata captioned the photo “Family owned and operated [eyes emoji] [star emoji],” referencing her swimwear line, Inamorata.

Sebastian’s outfit matches Emily’s pretty well in the picture. He’s wearing a yellow-orange pair of shorts, along with a blue shirt with orange fish. Fans let Emily know that Sebastian is “the luckiest man to ever walk this earth!”

The couple has been spotted out and about in New York City from time to time. They both attended the US Open, during which they cozied up with one another at the VIP Grey Goose suite, as reported by the Daily Mail. Emily wore an off-the-shoulder black dress, while Sebastian kept things casual with a graphic T-shirt and a black hat. He also sported some pink pants, matching the pink lettering on his shirt. Emily was spotted giving Sebastian a kiss or two on his cheek as they enjoyed some tennis.

And earlier in late August, the two were also seen together following a Drake concert. Emrata sported a chic baby blue outfit. The top was a crop-top with a turtleneck, and the bottom was a skin-tight pair of pants. Both pieces had cute frilly details, and she completed the look with a silver cross-body bag. Sebastian wore some khaki pants and a blue-and-yellow athletic jersey, described the Daily Mail.

Because the two got married just weeks after they were known to be dating, Emily received some backlash. This is what she said, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”

Ratajkowski loved her wedding dress-alternative, which was a mustard yellow Zara suit with a black hat and a black veil. This is what she had to say about her outfit.