Carrie Underwood Didn’t Cancel Shows Due To Marriage Crisis, Per ‘Gossip Cop’

Carrie Underwood was recently forced to cancel some performances after being hospitalized. The cancellations led to an array of rumors, including speculation that the country music singer’s marriage with husband Mike Fisher was on the rocks.

According to a Sept. 12 report by Gossip Cop, rumors are flying that Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s marriage is in “crisis mode.” The couple, who recently announced that they were expecting their second child together, are now said to be trying to save their relationship, which is why Underwood allegedly needed to cancel some of her performances, at least according to In Touch Weekly Magazine.

The magazine claims that Carrie and Mike are “at each other’s throats,” and that their marriage has gotten so bad that it needs to be “nursed back to health.” Sources allegedly revealed that since “a baby is on the way, Mike wants Carrie to do less, not more. They’re fighting over it.”

In addition, Mike Fisher took to his social media accounts this week to help Carrie Fisher promote the release of her brand new album, Cry Pretty, calling it “unreal” and claiming that the “album is something special.” The two also shared photos from a recent date night they had together, debunking any rumors of a marriage crisis.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it’s been a quite a year for Underwood. In addition to announcing her pregnancy, she has also had to deal with the fact that she had a very nasty fall outside of her Tennessee home and suffered injuries to her arm and face. The singer’s face was cut so badly that she was forced to get over 40 stitches. Carrie then decided to stay out of the spotlight as she healed from the shocking accident.

However, Carrie Underwood is back with a reignited passion. Not only is she gearing up for baby number two, and releasing her new album, she is also in total mom mode when it comes to her young son, Isaiah.

Recently, Carrie shared a hilarious parenting moment with her Instagram followers by revealing her son’s new favorite toy was simply an uncooked potato with eyes, a nose, and a smiling mouth drawn on the front.

“This is what my kid has been playing with for the past 2 days. Yes, it’s a potato. Yes, he has other real toys. Yes, I know it’s weird,” Carrie Underwood captioned the hilarious Instagram snapshot, which garnered laughs from many of her fans who could related to how strange motherhood can be at time.