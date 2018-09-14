Ariana Grande Posts Heartbreaking Video Of Mac Miller On Instagram, “i’m so sorry”

Ariana Grande has kept a low profile after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Mac Miller passed away last week after a suspected drug overdose. The 26-year-old artist was pronounced dead late Friday morning at 11:51 a.m. E!reports. His body has been flown back to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ariana Grande took to Instagram today to post a video of Mac Miller with a heartbreaking caption.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” the caption begins.

Grande finishes up the moving tribute by saying,

“i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Ariana Grande had dated the rapper for two years before their breakup earlier this year. Soon after their breakup, Grande started dated “SNL’s” Pete Davidson. The two are now engaged. However, fans were still wondering how and if the pop star would pay tribute to Miller following his shocking death. The caption of her latest video proves rumors that were circulating this week about how “distraught” the singer was over Miller’s untimely death.

Mac Miller wears a sweatshirt that says “everything will be okay” and flashes a smile at the beginning of Grande’s video.

“i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do,” Grande writes. Her grief is almost palpable as she explains her feelings for Miller and the hurt she is suffering from his loss.

The video was short and simple. Taken by Grande during their time together, Miller calls her “baby” and reaches for the phone when he realizes Grande is recording. They’re both giddy with laughter. “It makes me happy,” Grande says as Miller smiles. “I’ll tell you the story as many times as you want,” he says before the video cuts out. It is believed that Grande may have kept recording but only chose to release a segment of the clip to her followers.

Ariana Grande broke the silence earlier this week by posting a simple black and white photo of Mac Miller on her Instagram account. The singer has turned off comments for her Instagram due to threatening and accusing messages from online trolls. There was no caption.

Ariana Grande isn’t the only one so deeply affected by the loss of Mac Miller. Other stars have also been sharing their grief.

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today ???? @macmiller ???????? pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Many are urging those who are struggling with addiction or mental illness to seek help.