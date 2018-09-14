Wednesday was a difficult day for Prince William and Prince Harry, who both had to say their final goodbyes to their long-time private secretaries.

Hello Magazine reported that Miguel Head has been employed by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, for a decade. Ed Lane Fox has been working for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the past five years, and has no doubt been a great help to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as she has adjusted to life as a royal since her May wedding.

According to the Court Circular, the couples said their farewells privately at Kensington Palace on Wednesday, avoiding any media attention or cameras as they wished their former private secretaries well for their futures.

Head announced his resignation in March, shortly before his wedding. He likely only stayed on so long to help welcome the newest little royal, who Catherine gave birth to in April. At the time his resignation was announced, a statement was issued by Kensington Palace on behalf of Prince William, thanking him for his many years of excellent service and wishing him all the best in all his future endeavors.

Miguel Head attends the royal wedding in May. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“His Royal Highness feels incredibly lucky to have benefited from Miguel’s advice and support over the last decade. He has been an outstanding press secretary and private secretary, and has been central to the decisions that have guided the establishment of the Duke’s office. He has also been a valued adviser during an important period in His Royal Highness’s life. He wishes Miguel all the very best for the future.”

Head’s resignation came just months after Catherine’s private secretary, Rebecca Priestley, resigned from her post late in 2017. The role was taken over by Catherine Quinn in October last year.

And Fox announced his resignation as Harry’s private secretary just a month before the wedding in May. Another statement was issued on his behalf in gratitude of the many years of hard work from Fox.

“His Royal Highness is hugely grateful to Ed for his hard work during a period that has seen the launch and growth of the Invictus Games, countless tours around the world, and the detailed planning for next month’s wedding. Ed has led the creation of Prince Harry’s private office and the development of His Royal Highness’s work across a range of issues since leaving the Armed Forces. He has worked tirelessly, providing valued advice to Prince Harry and leadership of a growing team.”

Fox’s departure was due to his desire to spend more time with his family.

The role of private secretary is the highest in both the Cambridge and Sussex household, and both couples would have searched long and hard before making any appointments. William and Catherine have hired civil servant Simon Case, while the Queen’s assistant private secretary, Samantha Cohen, was initially hired to Harry and Meghan’s service in the interim, but has since been appointed by the couple full time.