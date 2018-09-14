‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shares Closeups Of Her Massive Engagement Ring From Randall Emmett [Photos]

See the $150,000 diamond ring.

Lala Kent shared a few new photos of her engagement ring from boyfriend Randall Emmett on Instagram this week.

Following her Mexico engagement earlier this month, the Vanderpump Rules star enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas with her movie producer beau and during the trip, where Emmett was spotted playing poker, Kent posted a series of images of her $150,000 diamond ring online.

“#Hoopies,” Kent wrote in the caption of a series of photos shared on Instagram on September 13, in which she was seen posing with her left hand raised to her face.

“Hoopies” is the nickname given to Kent by Emmett due to her love of big hoop earrings.

On Saturday, September 1, Kent and Emmett became engaged during a romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they’ve been known to spend time together in recent years. Right away, the couple shared their happy news with their fans and followers on Instagram and posted photos of their special moment.

“Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here,” Kent wrote at the time, tagging her ring designer Richie Rich.

In the weeks since announcing her engagement, Kent has shared a few photos of her and Emmett together on the beach, where his proposal took place. She’s also been gracious with ring photos, including the closeups below.

Below is an image Kent shared on her Instagram story on Thursday night.

Instagram

Lala Kent opened up about her engagement just a short time after it took place, revealing Randall Emmett had proposed to her on the beach after featuring a slideshow presentation of their special moments with one another, including their time with family members.

“It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent told People of Emmett’s proposal.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!” Kent added.

Lala Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.