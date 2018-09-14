Mac Miller’s Death And What We Know So Far

A week ago, the world learned of the tragic death of rapper Mac Miller at the age of 26. The suspected cause of death was a drug overdose. In the days since the heartbreaking news, some details about the circumstances leading up to and surrounding his death have emerged. Here’s what we know so far.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office reported that emergency responders arrived at Miller’s home the morning of Friday, September 7, 2018 and pronounced him dead at 11:51 a.m. E! News reports that his body was returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after being released by authorities. His family issued a public statement on the untimely demise of the person they knew as Malcolm McCormick.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

On Miller’s 26th birthday, his mother Karen Meyer shared a photo of her with her son to Instagram attending a baseball game. She captioned it, “Happiest Birthday my youngest. I’ve always loved this photo… your smile and love spreads from the inside out… That moment and this moment… so proud of your great glorious heart.”

Singers and other celebrities including ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande flooded social media with their condolences. Ariana’s brother Frankie took to Instagram Thursday to express his grief. In his post, Frankie said Miller was the reason he entered rehab. He called him a “good friend” and said he always treated his sister well.

Days after Miller’s passing, a vigil was held for him at Frick Park’s Blue Slide playground, the inspiration for the name of the artist’s first album. It was attended by some of those who knew him personally as well as fans. Karen Civil is a social media star and entrepreneur who had been friends with Mac Miller since 2011. She affirmed Frankie Grande’s description of Miller’s generosity of spirit and optimism, saying, “He was the type of friend that always encouraged you and that always saw sunshine even when it was dark.” She described their relationship as being more like family than friends. She seems to view the entire McCormick family as her family, saying she still would be comfortable turning to his mother in a time of need, calling her “very supportive” and “a blessing in my life.”

Civil said that Miller visited her in the hospital not long before her death and was comforting and encouraging, holding her and playing tic-tac-toe with her while she was bedridden. She added that her memory of her dear friend will always be as “someone who reminded you that you are loved and made sure that you knew it. He made your heart smile anytime he walked into a room.”

A week later, fans await word on the rapper’s official cause of death. As previously reported by Inquisitr, additional tests were ordered following his autopsy, and results may not be available for months.