Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage In Latest Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner looks absolutely stunning in her latest photo set on Instagram. The 21-year-old mother posed in a white swimsuit that accentuated her curves. The post contains three photos which all feature Kylie modeling her signature sultry pout and sparkling eyes. Without ever making eye contact with the camera, Kylie raises her arms and takes turns posing — either with her eyes closed, or gazing somewhere just off camera.

The businesswoman shows off her freckles splayed across her chest. Kylie chose to wear her hair long and dark — which isn’t uncommon for the superstar. Although she loves to rock her shorter hair, it seems that Kylie is still into wigs and extensions. Her black waves gracefully cascade down and out of frame.

The star is wearing a signature Kylie look. Smoky, golden eyes and a nude lip compliment Kylie’s complexion. Her eyebrows are arched perfectly and her cheeks are chiseled to perfection. Few would be surprised by her stunning makeup job, as Kylie runs her own cosmetics company.

Kylie Jenner shared the pictures with her 114.8 million followers Thursday morning. In just over two hours, the queen of social media has already received over 1 million likes and 16,000 comments. The close-up shots are just the most recent examples of Kylie sharing white bathing suit pictures. The star has already posted twice today, the earlier photos showing her in a similar outfit. Kylie tagged her team in some of the photos in this particular series.

Apparently, said photos are a bit older — with Kylie captioning the first photo with a “throwback.”

One of her previous posts reveals the photographer of these stunning images. Sasha Samsonova is known for her warm tones and unique aesthetic. However, she is also known as the photographer who took some of the first photos of baby Stormi. Stormi is Kylie’s child with rapper Travis Scott.

It looks like Samsonova has earned her spot as a trusted Kardashian/Jenner photographer as the family isn’t known to repeat work with photographers — or creators of any sort — that they don’t enjoy.

Kylie rocked a similar look in her photos with Stormi. Notably, she reveals she is wearing Kylie Cosmetics makeup. It is unclear if these photos were taken simply for the sake of collaboration or if they were done to promote the brand specifically.

Kylie’s Instagram presence is still as strong as ever. The first-ever photo of baby Stormi, which was taken back in February, still remains the most liked Instagram photo on her profile to date. The superstar usually posts at least once a day to keep her fans and followers updated on both her personal and professional life.