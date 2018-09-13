Mac Miller’s Grandma Gives Touching Speech During Pittsburgh Vigil

After 26-year-old rapper Mac Miller's death due to an alleged overdose, his grandmother gave a touching speech to fans gathered in his honor.

Family members and fans gathered for a vigil on Tuesday to mourn the death of the 26-year-old rapper after his death due to an apparent overdose on Sept. 7, per a previous Inquisitr report.

The gathering in Miller’s honor was held at Frink Park, a place special to Miller’s musical career. The park is only two blocks away from his high school and his first album is named after the Blue Slide Park playground.

That debut album gave Miller’s fans some of his most popular songs like “Party on Fifth Ave.,” and one of his most popular songs, his Pittsburgh-centric “Frick Park Market.” The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2011.

Attendees of the four-hour memorial were allowed to decorate the park’s blue slides with flowers, art, and Pittsburgh Steelers-themed colors in honor of the rapper’s favorite NFL team.

Miller’s grandmother Marcia Weiss addressed the gathering with a heartfelt speech to the thousands of fans who showed up to honor her grandson.

“Everybody, he would be so excited, he wished he was here and I wish he was here,” Weiss said. “But he loves you all, he loves Pittsburgh and everything you have done for him. Thank you so much for everybody being here. You were wonderful.”

Mac Miller's grandmother speaks at a vigil held for him at Blue Slide Park in Squirrel Hill Sept. 11, 2018. "He loves you all, he loves Pittsburgh and everything you have done for him." The 26-year-old passed away on Friday. @PGVisuals @PittsburghPG https://t.co/wiVd6mftkq pic.twitter.com/OPCxtOyZWQ — Jessie Wardarski (@JKayWardarski) September 12, 2018

Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, posted a tribute to her late son on Instagram over the weekend sharing a tender moment between mother and son at a Pittsburgh Pirates game. The photo is captioned with only a broken heart emoji.

Celebrity friends also took to social media to lament the loss of their friend. Musicians like John Meyer, Jaden Smith, Chance the Rapper, J. Cole, Juicy J, Jaden Smith, and ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande all posted tributes to the late rapper, according to the Inquisitr.

Miller’s family released an official statement after his death on Sept. 7.