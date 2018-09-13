Christina Aguilera Teases Potential Duet With Britney Spears

Xtina's revealing if she'd collaborate with Britney Spears.

Christina Aguilera is opening about the possibility of a duet with longtime pop rival Britney Spears. Per Entertainment Tonight Canada, after years of rumors that the twosome didn’t exactly get along after bursting onto the music scene in the late 1990s after getting their start together on Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club, Aguilera revealed that there’s still the possibility of a collaboration somewhere down the line.

Aguilera made the confession while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 12, where she admitted that it’s still not too late for the two pop divas to hit the studio together.

“When I was coming up, it was very obvious, you know, me and Britney were definitely… there was the Britney/Christina considered rivalry thing,” Xtina explained to the late night host of the years of feud and rivalry rumors that have surrounded their careers.

She then revealed that the twosome could actually have done a duet together years ago had social media been around in the early 2000s when the feud allegations were most rampant.

“If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together and just squashed it,” the former The Voice coach admitted.

But while no collaboration ever happened, though the twosome did perform together with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards where they caused a media firestorm with their performance, Christina added that it’s not too late for something to still happen between the two pop superstars.

“It’s probably not too late for that,” Aguilera, who dropped her latest album titled Liberation earlier this year, added of heading into the studio with Spears.

She then told Kimmel on the ABC talk show, “Hey, I’m down,” when he further pushed the idea of a duet, adding, “If her reps say OK, you know.”

Xtina’s latest confessions about a possible duet with Britney – who Inquisitr recently reported was showing off her incredible bikini body in knee-high boots earlier this week – came shortly after she opened up about their widely reported feud as she admitted that she felt the two were often pitted against one another at the height of their careers.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in August, Christina touched on her and Britney’s alleged “rivalry” that stretched for decades as she revealed that she felt she was portrayed as the “bad girl” while Spears was viewed as the “good girl” earlier on in their careers.

“It’s hard to hear yourself being called names. I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl,” Christina said during a recent cover feature with the magazine.

“It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s okay. But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble,” she then added.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

Per Entertainment Tonight Canada, Aguilera also spoke out about potentially reunited with Spears back in June of this year after seeing a photo of the two together with a number of other big pop stars from the early 2000s including *NSYNC and Jennifer Lopez for a special Grammys gathering.

“I can’t lie. It’s always good to see Britney. It’s always good to see her,” Xtina responded when asked which of the artists she’s been most excited to reunite with if MTV’s TRL decided to recreate the photo snapped in the year 2000 today.

Christina then told her fellow pop star, “I’d love that. I’d love to see you girl.”