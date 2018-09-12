Meghan Markle Has Lost Touch With Friends, Having Trust Issues Since Royal Wedding, Per ‘People’

Duchess Meghan Markle is reportedly finding it hard to trust some of the people who were in her life before she joined the Royal Family. In the days following her Royal Wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan has allegedly lost some friends and is now suffering from some trust issues.

According to a Sept. 12 report by People Magazine, Meghan Markle is under an intense spotlight just four months after marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

While sources tell the magazine that Markle has fallen out of touch with many of her former friends from her old life, she has maintained a close knit group of pals, such as her friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney.

“Meghan has lost touch with some of her close friends from before the wedding, which has been tough. She’s finding it hard to know who to trust,” an insider dished of the Duchess and her new lavish lifestyle, which comes with a brand new set of issues.

As many fans of the Royal Family already know, Meghan Markle has not only been dealing with acclimating to life as a Duchess and Prince Harry’s wife, but she has also been dealing with an overwhelming amount of drama in her personal life, mostly stemming from her family, like her sister and her father, Thomas Markle, who have been speaking out negatively against her. “It was very wearing on her. It’s her private life,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been doing their best to enjoy their first few months of marriage and are said to be spending a lot of time with Harry’s father, Prince Charles. Markle is reportedly focused on issues that are important to her, such as her charity work, and a major tour of Australia next month with her new husband by her side.

“The tour is going to be her chance to shine. She knows she’ll be center stage, and everyone is going to want to meet her. It is her biggest part yet. I’m absolutely confident she will be very, very good,” Royal Family biographer, Ingrid Seward, revealed.

