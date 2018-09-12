Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Barely-There Bralette In Runway Debut

Lourdes Leon just walked her first runway at New York Fashion Week wearing quite an outfit.

Walking in Gypsy Sport’s Spring 2019 show, the 21-year-old and oldest daughter of the Queen of Pop sported a beaded shell chain bra, extremely ripped low-rise jeans with black underwear peeking out and chunky white sneakers. She paired her runway look with ultra-tiny sunglasses and a leafy palm hairpiece. The bralette consisted mainly of chains with a few shells attached, which left most of the slim, toned model’s torso exposed.

The Gypsy Sport show on Tuesday opened with a moment of silence and contemplation in honor of the victims of 9/11, Vogue reported. This was her first time walking the runway in New York, but she has scooped up a host of high-profile modeling jobs recently, including appearing in ad campaigns for Stella McCartney’s Pop fragrance and her recent Converse x MadeMe collaboration.

Under the tattered jeans, Lourdes was rocking unshaven legs, a statement that she has embraced for a while a now. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lourdes was the target of some unsavory comments by internet trolls when Madonna posted a photo of the two together on her Instagram page back in January. In the photo, Madonna is embracing Lourdes who has her arms up around her mother’s shoulders, putting her unshaven pits on display.

Instagram users wrote comments saying that she was “gross” accompanied by sick emoji. Lourdes has clearly dismissed the comments and backlash, as she continues to rock her natural body hair on both her legs and armpits.

Though this event marks Lourdes’ catwalk debut, this is not the model’s first time attending New York Fashion Week. In September 2016, she sat front row alongside Madonna at Alexander Wang’s Spring 2017 show and later attended the #WangFest after-party, as noted by Harper’s Bazaar.

Lourdes didn’t snag the spot at NYFW through the traditional route, as Vogue pointed out. In an unusual move, Lourdes contacted him directly and asked if she could walk in this runway, Gypsy Sport designer Rio Uribe said told the magazine.

Born in 1996, Lourdes is Madonna’s oldest child and the only one she shares with Carlos Leon. Along with her oldest daughter, the Queen of Pop also has five other children: 18-year-old son Rocco Ritchie, whose father is Guy Ritchie, and four children whom she adopted from Malawi: 12-year-old David, 12-year-old Mercy James, and 6-year-old twins, Estere and Stella.

Lourdes most recently attended her mom’s alma mater, the University of Michigan.