Hailey Baldwin Explains Why She Decided To Pass On Walking The Runway For New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is a great week for models to strut their stuff on the runway as they debut the newest fashion trends from top designers. However, one young model, who has been a runway favorite in the past, has been visibly absent in the lineup since NYFW began on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

On Tuesday, People reported that although NYFW will officially wrap up tomorrow, no one should expect to see Hailey Baldwin hit the runway in any of the final shows. While the young model has been seen sitting front row at many of the shows over the past week, her absence on the runway itself hasn’t gone unnoticed.

During an interview with WWD on Monday, Baldwin, 21, explained why she ultimately decided to skip walking the runway this time around.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé,” she said.

Spending time with family and your loved ones is very important, as Baldwin’s uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, recently pointed out while promoting his latest film, The Public, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, Uncle Baldwin had some very sage advice for his young niece and her fiancé Justin Bieber.

“People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other. Obviously, him, in particular, has this crazy superstar career,” he said.

The 30 Rock alum ended by saying, “If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together.”

At the time, Baldwin was not yet aware of her uncle’s words of wisdom, but upon learning what he had said, even she could not deny his spoken word, calling it “sound, solid advice.”

“That sounds like very sound, solid advice. He’s just trying to look out for me. It’s smart, and it’s important. You have to always put family above work, no matter what.”

On that note, it seems even Bieber himself is heeding his future uncle-in-law’s advice, as People also reported that the “Sorry” singer, 24, was spotted attending a music festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday, with none other than his future father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin.

Baldwin and Bieber have reportedly spent a lot of time with her side of the family in her father’s upstate New York residence, but Monday was the first time the “No Brainer” singer was seen spending some quality bonding time with his fiancé’s father one on one.