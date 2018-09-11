Elizabeth Hurley Poses In The Pool In A Red Bikini In New Photo

The 53-year-old model rocked a red bikini and wet hair in her latest bikini snap.

Elizabeth Hurley is showing off her incredible bikini body once again in a new photo posted to the official Instagram account of her swimwear collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The account shared a snap of the 53-year-old model posing in her swimsuit this week as she enjoyed some downtime in the water.

The upload showed Elizabeth lifting her arms up into the air — smiling ear to ear — while revealing her toned body being lapped at by gentle waves.

Hurley stunned fans as she flaunted her toned tummy, her long brown hair slicked back as she shielded her eyes from the sun in stylish aviator sunglasses. She took a dip in the water during what appeared to be a recent vacation under bright and cheery skies.

The caption then confirmed that the former The Royals actress was wearing a piece from her own line, revealing that her red bikini is called the Harper.

“@ElizabethHurley1 in our Harper Bikini,” the caption read, adding, “SHOP now from the link in our bio” with a number of kissing emojis.

But her latest red two-piece look certainly isn’t the first time Hurley has been showing off her bikini body on social media over the past few weeks. The actress has been often seen making the most of the summer sun.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Elizabeth recently shared a photo of herself on social media sporting a plunging leopard print swimsuit as she appeared to take a ride on a boat. The clear blue sea could be seen behind her as she smiled for the camera.

At the time, the star revealed that her one-piece was from her very own line, telling fans that the swimsuit would be coming soon to her collection.

Prior to that, the mom of one shared a stunning video on her official Instagram account, showing her in a very skimpy one-piece as she took a ride on a body board.

As Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth Hurley was being dragged around by the water accessory as she splashed around in her skimpy swimwear.

The star has been open about her desire to create swimwear that works well for a wide range of women.

Speaking to We Are The City during an interview about her line, Hurley opened about her collection of beachwear and swimsuits, revealing what inspired her to make the move to create her own collection.

Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images

Elizabeth admitted that she decided to venture into the business “because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.”

“I wanted to come up with some styles that make people look great and develop a resort collection which make a woman feel fabulously sexy at any age,” Hurley, who first launched Elizabeth Hurley Beach back in 2005, then continued in the interview.