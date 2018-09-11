‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, September 12: Zoe Makes Her Move, Ridge Wants A Truce

New 'B&B' spoilers reveal that Zoe and Xander get steamy.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 12 promise that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will turn the heat on when she makes her move on Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) boyfriend, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley). Things also get so heated between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he needs to call a truce between them, according to Arkansas Gazette.

Ridge Calls A Truce With Brooke

Brooke is furious that Ridge had the audacity to choose his daughter’s line over hers. B&B viewers will remember that she kept pushing him to choose Hope For The Future as she said that it would make better sense since lingerie can be bought anywhere but Hope’s social message could only be found in Hope For The Future.

“Ridge’s explanation — that his decision is based on financial interests, not personal — doesn’t cut it with Brooke.”

Brooke was so confident that she even assured Hope that she had more influence on Ridge than Steffy did, and told her that she would use it in her daughter’s favor. Therefore, when Ridge made his decision, Brooke was beside herself with anger. She stormed out and said that she cannot be part of his “sick” decision. Now, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that his decision is causing friction in their marriage.

“Ridge wants a truce with Brooke as they continue arguing about Hope and Steffy.”

She Knows Soaps reports that Ridge is tired of all their arguments and wants some peace. He will call for a truce between the two of them because they will continue to fight about their daughters. But is it too late for them as other B&B spoilers suggest that Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) are growing closer?

Zoe Makes A Move On Xander

Xander is crazy for his girlfriend, Emma. He surprised her with a romantic cabana and things were getting pretty cozy between the two of them. The only problem is that she is not ready to take their relationship to the next level. She feels that it is too soon although she freely admits that she is attracted to them.

“Zoe makes a move after watching Xander with Emma.”

Cue Zoe. Zoe knows that Emma and Xander have not been intimate yet and she is more than willing to fulfill her ex-boyfriend’s needs. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will make a move on Xander after watching him with Emma. Will Xander remain faithful to Emma? Or will he play with fire and get burnt? Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to see how far the two of them take their passion, then check back here for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.