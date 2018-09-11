Prince William Launches Website Focusing On Mental Health At Work

Following a study that indicates nearly half of employees in the UK are suffering from mental health problems in the workplace, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has launched a mental health website which he unveiled at an event in Bristol on Tuesday.

This comes after a survey found that 48 percent of people employed across the country “have experienced mental health problems in their current job,” according to CNN.

The charity Mind conducted the survey, which included nearly 44,000 participants. It also discovered that of the 50 percent who are suffering from mental health challenges, only 50 percent have mentioned the problems to their employers.

A study conducted by Deloitte last year also showed that “mental health issues cost UK employers between £33 billion and £42 billion each year.”

“Now is the time for a step change in how we think about mental health at work. All employers need to make it a focus and support their staff,” Paul Farmer, the organization’s chief executive, said. “We know that employers want to do more and are starting to see mental health as a priority, but often don’t know where to start. The new online Mental Health at Work gateway will change that.”

The Duke of Cambridge speaks with Kirk Robinson of @MaceGroup, who hosts #MentalHealthAtWork ‘toolbox talks’ for the men and women on his construction sites. pic.twitter.com/1HBvb73bsr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2018

Another study undertaken by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) found that “the size of Britain’s workplace mental health challenge is considerable and growing.” The study noted that “up to five million workers in Britain will experience a mental health issue this year.”

The website for Mental Health At Work offers plenty of different ways users can get help, including a number of resources, toolkits, and regular podcasts and blog posts for people to follow. Users are also able to access everything free of charge, and although not necessary, can register for an account to easily see which resources they have already made use of in the past.

It is not the first time the Duke of Cambridge has gotten involved with mental health charities. In 2016, William, his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and his brother, Prince Harry, launched Heads Together, another mental health campaign that sought to provide people with support in speaking about their mental health challenges with the aim to “change the conversation and tackle the stigma around mental health.”

Speaking at an event back in March, Prince William said “while work can provide a great sense of fulfillment, it can — at times — be a significant source of stress and negatively impact our mental health.”