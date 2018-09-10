Kim Kardashian Shares Racy Instagram Photo, Covered Only By Cherry Blossoms

Kim Kardashian is known for many things and hiding her world-famous curves isn’t one of them. The TV star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of herself in the nude, with her assets covered by nothing except some cherry blossoms.

The 37-year-old shared the racy picture in anticipation of her upcoming Cherry Blossom Collection, her new floral-themed line set to be released on Sept. 14, according to the Daily Mail. In the snap, the reality star can be seen sitting on a bed of flowers, wearing an array of strategically placed pink blossoms as she poses naked. Kardashian is staring seductively into the camera, with a face full of floral-hued makeup with earthy undertones. Her lush, long hair cascades down her back and sides.

Cherry blossoms appear to have a special place in Kardashian’s heart, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians also threw a baby shower inspired by the flowers when she was pregnant with her youngest daughter, Chicago.

“My new Cherry Blossom Collection is almost here and is inspired by my love for the pretty pink-colored trees (Chi’s baby shower was cherry blossom themed!),” she wrote in the caption, accompanied by, yes, a pink flower emoji.

The latest collection in the KKW Beauty collection will include a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, three blushes, eight lipsticks, and three lip liners in shades of pretty pinks and berries.

“So excited for you guys to get this beautiful collection!” she raved.

In under an hour, the post racked up close to 1.5 million likes and more than 12,000 comments. Though many fans loved her shoot, many were also quick to point out that the post resembles Beyoncé’s aesthetics in more than one way, referencing Queen Bey’s iconic maternity photoshoot in which she posed amid an array of different colored flowers.

“You tryna to look like Beyonce so bad,” one Instagram user commented, while another added, “It’s a little too Beyoncé, but ok.”

However, not all fans interpreted the perceived similarity to Beyoncé’s photoshoot as negative, with one fan commenting that her Beyoncé maternity pics were indeed inspiring.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian once again took to Instagram to share a photo in which she references both cherry blossoms and her youngest daughter, baby Chi. In the snap, she is seen at the beach with her now-famous neon bikini holding baby Chi up above the crystal-clear water kissing her on the lips.

“My Cherry Blossom Baby,” the mother of three wrote in the photo’s caption.