Bethenny Frankel Faces Her Worst Day Yet As She Continues To Grieve The Loss Of Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel is opening up about the grieving process on Twitter.

Bethenny Frankel lost her boyfriend, Dennis Shields, one month ago and on Twitter this past weekend, she offered fans an update on her grieving process.

Although several weeks have gone by, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member’s struggles have continued and on Saturday, September 8, she told her fans and followers on Twitter she was dealing with her “worst” day yet.

“Today is very hard for some reason. How are you all doing?” Frankel asked in her tweet.

Right away, fans flooded the reality star and Skinnygirl mogul with uplifting comments in hopes of improving her day.

“Stay strong, I get it tho. You will have good days & bad days but you have been thru worse girl- you got this,” one person wrote.

Although Frankel’s audience attempted to make her feel better with their posts, she didn’t seem to be able to get out of her funk and later shared a second tweet, telling one of her fans that Saturday was the hardest day she’s experienced thus far.

“Nope,” she replied on Twitter. “This is the worst yet.”

Dennis Shields was found dead of an apparent overdose on August 10 at his apartment in New York City. Since then, Frankel has shared a number of tweets regarding the way in which she hopes to move past the tragic turn of events. Most recently, she took to Twitter and told her fans and followers that she is spending time on the water and focusing on her daughter, 8-year-old Bryn.

Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields began dating in 2016 after he split from wife Jill. However, despite Shields’ relationship with the Real Housewives of New York City star, he never actually divorced Jill. Instead, the couple remained separated as Frankel and Shields’ romance heated up.

Although Frankel and Shields never confirmed plans to take the next step in their relationship, rumors after Shields’ passing suggested they were engaged at the time he died.

“He proposed to her with a ring in April. She didn’t wear the ring because they had some things to work out first,” a friend told People magazine in August. “There were some hurdles to overcome before she could make that level of a commitment. She loved him. He’s her family and her best friend and her confidante. Her partner and her business partner.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 is currently in production and expected to return to Bravo TV sometime in 2019.