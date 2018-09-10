Kim Kardashian Says She Hates Her Big Butt: ‘I Cry About It Daily’

Kim Kardashian’s backside has become one of her most famous characteristics over the years. However, it seems that the reality TV star doesn’t care for her curves in that area.

According to a Sept. 10 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian spoke out about her famous posterior during Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In one scene on the show, Kim is sitting outside with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner. “Kim, when you sit down your butt looks so huge,” Kourtney told her younger sister. Kris then jumped to Kim’s defense, telling Kourt that the comment wasn’t “very nice.”

“She likes having a big butt, I’m not saying anything offensive,” Kourtney Kardashian stated. However, Kim Kardashian responded in a very surprising way. “No I don’t! I cry about it on the daily,” she told her family of her natural curves.

However, some fans were confused as Kim often shows off all of her assets — including her famous butt — in photos. Said photos often include her wearing thongs, lingerie, and sometimes nothing at all. A few years ago, Kardashian even did a very revealing photo shoot for Paper Magazine, and one of the famous photos showed Kim pouring champagne into a glass that rested on her rump. That image went viral under a common caption that always went something like “Kim Kardashian breaks the internet.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s body has changed a lot over the past year. The mother-of-three has been working out with a body building trainer, and has toned up nearly every inch of her physique. Recently, Kim even revealed that she is down to weighing 116 pounds, and that she feels better than ever.

In addition, Kardashian claims that she has held to a very rigorous workout schedule which includes hitting the gym every single day — and that even her family is staring to notice her drastic results.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim Kardashian told E.T. Online.

Kim even opened up about her weight loss, revealing that she’s dropped about 20 pounds since starting to take her workouts seriously, and that although she didn’t see the results she wanted right away, she stuck with it and is now loving her curves.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kim Kardashian added.