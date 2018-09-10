Brett Kavanaugh And Donald Trump Prefer The ‘Culinary Abomination’ Of Ketchup on Spaghetti And Steak

There are many things that President Donald Trump and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have in common. So far, the world knows they share a lot of the same far-right political leanings on the manner in which they interpret the law. They have both been very controversial at times, and neither is polling very well at the moment, based on public approval ratings offered up by TIME.

One other thing they share is a love for ketchup that transcends the traditional role of the condiment, using it to garnish foods in a manner that Eater described as creating a “culinary abomination.”

It is no secret that Trump loves steak and ketchup paired together. Not satisfied to just have ketchup on steak fries, Trump likes to smother his well-done steak in ketchup. David Burke of the Independent Journal Review saw it with his own eyes at BLT Prime, located in Trump’s D.C. hotel. He reported that Trump ordered a 28-day dry-aged New York strip steak well-done, and then smothered it in ketchup. For many beef lovers, going well-done is a faux pas in and of itself — but to cover it in ketchup is to be considered an even graver misdeed.

Foodies and food purists may now have a new outlet for culinary outrage — this time over what Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh prefers in his pasta.

Empathy is something he does not have. Obama and GWB both had it. The only empathy @realDonaldTrump possesses is when someone’s steak comes out medium, when they ordered it well done…with ketchup… That he can understand. — BitterDickery ™ (@BitterDickery) September 8, 2018

Kavanaugh was recently outed — for what most people consider the culinary misstep of eating spaghetti with ketchup — by The Yale Daily News. Esquire, who said he “eats pasta with ketchup like a monster,” spread the word even farther. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Ut) even got in on taking shots at Kavanaugh for the practice at his nomination hearing.

“You are the sort of person many of us would like to have as a friend and colleague. You also apparently like to eat pasta with ketchup. But nobody is perfect.”

IMPEACH —–> Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Eats His Spaghetti Topped With Ketchup https://t.co/wz5ttLFxEJ via @Eater — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 10, 2018

The reaction to these oddities of the palate has not been met well by many vocal social media users. Even people that support the pair politically have made it known that eating “ketchup on spaghetti is messed up.” While it isn’t considered normal to eat ketchup on steak, even though it is standard practice to slather it on a hamburger composed of ground steak, Kavanaugh eating ketchup on spaghetti is what has people riled up lately.

If one was to believe Twitter scuttlebutt, mobs are coming for him with pitchforks and torches over the offense.

I have given it some thought, and Brett Kavanaugh, in fact, *deserves* to eat spaghetti with ketchup on it. He does not deserve good sauce. He is a monster. — Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) September 9, 2018

While this is hardly a pressing issue, many might call it a distraction, it is one of the few things people from both sides of the partisan divide have been able to agree on lately. Everyone pretty much likes ketchup, they just don’t think it belongs on everything — specifically steak and spaghetti.