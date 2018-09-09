Kim Kardashian Shows Off In Skimpy Bikini, Flips Off Her Haters

Kim Kardashian loves to show off her killer curves and slimmed down physique on Instagram.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a post of herself standing knee-high in crystal clear water. She wears a light green string bikini that shows off her assets and tiny waist. Her hair is braided, and she wears dark sunglasses. As she stands in the serene beachside scene, Kardashian has both of her arms raised straight overhead, and flips off the camera with both hands.

The post is shared without a caption, and fans responded with over 383,000 likes in 30 minutes.

Comments flooded in from fans, and opinions were both positive and negative. Some praised the star for her hot bikini body. One user commented, “You are my inspiration to be healthier and to get in better shape. Thanks for being you!!!” Another wrote, “Kim i love you so much forget the haters babe and focus on the lovers……The pic is beautiful..i’m a big fann.”

Others were critical of Kardashian choosing to flip off the camera. One user posted, “You’re so beautiful- why the bird flipping all the time? Is it Thoughtful? Helpful? Insightful? Necessary? Kind? THINK Just sayin’…”

Kardashian is no stranger to flipping the bird in her photos. As previously reported in Inquisitr, just last week Kardashian shared a post of herself making the same gesture in Miami. The actress wore a pink string bikini, which was partially covered by a white crop top. The star has been open in interviews about her recent weight loss. Kardashian credits weightlifting and portion control for her new figure, and is very proud of her hard work.

Kardashian has been all over the news this week as she returned to the White House to meet with the Trump administration about prison reform. People reports that she is currently advocating for Chris Young, who was sentenced to life in prison for drug possession.

Kardashian also made a big announcement Friday about a new television venture. Newsweek reports that she is producing a new celebrity prank show called You Kiddin’ Me?!. New episodes will post every Saturday on Facebook Watch, as well as previews and photos. The Kardashian/Jenner family is featured in Season 1, and a sneak peek shows the Kardashian sisters pulling a prank on their mom Kris Jenner at an art gallery. Other celebrities that will appear in the show include Zoe Saldana, and RHOBH star Lisa Rinna.