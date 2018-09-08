Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Mac Miller On Instagram

Ariana Grande is paying tribute to her former boyfriend, Mac Miller, just one day after his shocking death.

According to a Sept. 8 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Ariana Grande took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post a photo of her former love. In the black and white picture, Miller is seen sitting on the ground and looking up at the person snapping the photo, possibly Grande, whose shoes can be seen in the photograph.

Ariana did not write a caption for the photo, but simply posted it to her Instagram story in loving memory of Mac. The photo garnered nearly 2 million likes in the first 30 minutes after it was posted. However, the comments have been disabled from the snapshot, and all of the singer’s Instagram photos following Miller’s death, due to the nasty words that some online haters were posting on the photos.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller dated for two years before calling it quits in May. Soon after, Grande began dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and the two became engaged just weeks later.

After the split, Mac was arrested for DUI stemming from a hit-and-run accident. Fans then blamed Ariana for the incident.

“Pls take care of yourself,” she wrote via Twitter following the arrest.

Mac Miller was found dead at his home in Studio City, California, on Friday from an apparent drug overdose. First responders were called to scene, where the rapper was pronounced dead. He was only 26-years-old at the time of his death.

The photo is the first expression of love and grief that Ariana Grande has expressed publicly since news of Mac Miller’s death was confirmed. However, the Inquisitr previously reported that the singer is completely devastated by the news of his passing.

“He was there for her in her time of need after Manchester, and she will always love him for that. She is having so many mixed emotions flow through her because she really wanted him to find the help that he needed. It’s a major punch in the gut and trying to make sense of it all is heartbreaking and very trying,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Ariana Grande will be hurting over Mac Miller’s death for “a long time,” and that they had always shared a deep connection for one another despite the ups and downs of their relationship.