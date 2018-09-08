Galaxy X: Samsung Finally Announces Foldable Smartphone’s Release Date

It's about time.

After years of seemingly getting delayed, Samsung finally appears ready to unveil its highly-anticipated, foldable Galaxy X smartphone, with the company’s mobile division CEO DJ Koh revealing that the company might be ready to reveal the revolutionary device as early as November.

The Samsung CEO did not specifically mention the Galaxy X, though he did note that the device that could see an unveiling in November would be a foldable smartphone. Koh was quite tight-lipped about the mechanism used by the device, noting that Samsung is attempting to differentiate the user experience from a tablet once it’s unfolded. While speaking at the IFA electronics show in Berlin, Koh described the upcoming smartphone as a device that could have a variety of uses.

“You can use most of the uses… on foldable status. But when you need to browse or see something, then you may need to unfold it. But even unfolded, what kind of benefit does that give compared to the tablet? If the unfolded experience is the same as the tablet, why would they (consumers) buy it? So every device, every feature, every innovation should have a meaningful message to our end customer. So when the end customer uses it, (they think) ‘wow, this is the reason Samsung made it,'” he said, according to a CNBC report.

In a way, the Galaxy X’s mechanism is a bit similar to the system used in classic flip phones of yesteryear. Instead of using a hinge such as the ones that are outlined in patents for the Microsoft Andromeda, which describe a unique, rather complicated mechanism that simulates a foldable display, Samsung would be using a single, flexible and foldable screen. Koh’s recent comments seem to bode well for the Galaxy X, considering that he noted that the process of designing and developing the device, while “complicated,” is “nearly concluded.”

According to a TechRadar report, Koh also described a few functionalities that the device would feature. Among these would be the fact that the smartphone would function similarly to a tablet when it’s unfolded. Koh further noted that Samsung had taken a lot of effort in designing the functions of the device, particularly since the Galaxy X’s foldable nature should be beyond a simple gimmick.

It had taken Samsung a lot of time before it was ready to release the Galaxy X. With Koh’s latest update, however, the time appears to have finally come for the South Korean tech giant to unveil what could very well be its most revolutionary smartphone yet.