How To Watch The ‘Shameless’ Season 9 Premiere

Are you feeling 'Shameless' yet?

As Shameless fans know all too well, Season 9 of the Showtime series premieres tomorrow – Sunday, September 9 – at 9 p.m. EST. Season 9, Episode 1 is titled, “Are You There Shim? It’s Me, Ian.”

The synopsis of the first episode – available on the Showtime website – gives fans a taste of what to expect from the Season 9 premiere.

“Frank’s latest sexual escapades get him into trouble with the Hopkins Academy PTA. Fiona struggles with her decision to bail Ian out of jail, while he continues his Gay Jesus antics inside. Lip juggles taking care of Xan with a potential romance. Debbie fights for equal pay at work, and Carl has to prove himself at military school. Kev and V have trouble with the twins without Svetlana.”

Shameless fans without cable television have one simple question – where and how can they watch the Season 9 premiere? Fortunately, there are a few options beyond flipping on the television and turning the channel to Showtime tomorrow at 9 p.m.

Showtime Offers a Streaming Service

As a Showtime series, the easiest way to tune into the Season 9 premiere – minus having cable television – is subscribing to the Showtime streaming service. If you have a Hulu or Amazon Prime Video membership, Showtime is available on both streaming services as an extension. If you don’t have either of these streaming services – or you just don’t want an extension on your service – you can just sign up directly on Showtime’s website.

The @SHO_Shameless cast teases what to expect from their characters in season 9 #Shameless https://t.co/y6OBuBIlos — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 6, 2018

Prices of the Showtime streaming service do vary depending on which app you acquire the subscription from. For example, per Showtime’s website, it costs $10.99 a month to get a subscription via the Showtime app. It, however, only costs $8.99 a month to get Showtime from Amazon Prime Video. Hulu currently offers Showtime for the same price as Amazon.

Regardless of where you decide to get your Showtime subscription, you will get access to previous episodes of Shameless as well as episodes of Season 9 after they air on television. While it is not uncommon for the network to release an episode early, the episodes typically release on midnight following their television debut.

All platforms also offer a one-week free trial before you have to pay for your subscription.

EAST COAST: A marathon of #Shameless season 7 starts now! Catch up before the season 9 premiere tomorrow on @Showtime pic.twitter.com/z0CQQ75Qnb — SHO_PR (@SHO_PR) September 8, 2018

For those who need a refresher on what happened last season – or those who just want to binge through some Shameless episodes until the premiere tomorrow night – Netflix also houses all eight seasons of the Showtime series.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Showtime president and CEO David Nevins believes the streaming giant deserves a little credit in helping with the continued success of the series.