‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Corinne Olympios Calls Out New Bachelor Colton Underwood, Says He ‘Did Tia Dirty’

The Bachelor Nation beauty doesn’t seem to think ABC’s newest ‘Bachelor’ is in it for the ‘right reasons.’

Bachelor fans shouldn’t expect to see Corinne Olympios vying for Colton Underwood’s final rose. Besides the fact that the outspoken Bachelor in Paradise alum been happily in a relationship with her boyfriend for six months now, Olympios told Fox News she isn’t convinced the new Bachelor star is doing the ABC dating show for the right reasons.

“I mean I’m glad he’s the Bachelor, good for him. Anyone who gets the position is really lucky, it’s a great opportunity. But I will stand by the fact that I think he did Tia dirty and maybe he wants to be a little bit in the spotlight.”

Underwood, who dated Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman for several months before his Bachelor fame, had a complicated relationship with his Bachelor In Paradise co-star, Tia Booth. Underwood met Booth just before he was cast as a suitor on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and went on a date with her before heading to The Bachelorette. Booth later turned up on Becca’s season to reclaim her man, telling The Bachelorette star she still had feelings for him. Colton Underwood was sent home by Becca Kufrin shortly after the Tia Booth incident, which coincided with his confession that he is still a virgin at age 26.

In the end, the former NFL player reunited with Tia in Paradise, where they gave their relationship another go before he called it quits with her for good. Booth was devastated, and the next day—in TV time, anyway—Colton Underwood was announced as the new lead on the 23rd season of ABC’s The Bachelor.

Now, Bachelor fan favorite Corinne Olympios is questioning Colton’s intentions—and his plans for the overnight Fantasy Suites when he’s The Bachelor.

“I mean, what is he planning on doing in the fantasy suites?”

Earlier this week, Corinne Olympios told the New York Post’s Page Six she thinks Bachelor producers really need to wrap up Colton Underwood’s storyline with his third stint on an ABC dating show.

“I’m glad he’s The Bachelor, and I hope he finds love soon, cause they’re really exhausting this storyline,” she said.

Corinne Olympios also weighed in on how Colton will handle the awkward overnight rooms which are typically reserved for more intimate moments between The Bachelor and his top three women.

“Good luck in the fantasy suites … not like he’d know good from bad anyway,” Olympios told Page Six.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor begins filming later this month and is expected to air on ABC early next year.