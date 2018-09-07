Rihanna Celebrates 1 Year Of Fenty Beauty On Instagram

Rihanna took to Instagram Friday afternoon to post about the one-year anniversary of her beauty line. Fenty Beauty, which has its own Instagram account, was the lovechild of Rihanna’s love for makeup and inclusivity. Rihanna posted a video celebrating the line to her 64.3 million followers (who may recognize her username, @badgalriri). The photo has almost received 500,000 likes in the first two hours and over 5,000 comments. Fenty beauty’s Instagram also posted regarding its one-year anniversary to its 4.7 million followers but that isn’t unexpected as Rihanna truly is the heart and soul of the brand. A post on both accounts seems fitting for the diversity-proud makeup line.

What drew a lot of makeup customers to Fenty was its diverse range of shades and colors for all skin tones. Where makeup lines are often under fire for not featuring a wide range of shades (particularly for people of color), Fenty Beauty picks up the slack. Taglines for the company include “Beauty for All” and “The Generation of Beauty”. The makeup line, which first released a range of foundations, has now expanded fully into lips, eyes, body, and face makeup. With reasonable prices for the beauty industry, Fenty proved a force to be reckoned with as it earned over $72 million in its first month of existence, according to Newsweek.

A celebrity owning their own makeup line is hardly uncommon these days. Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner both own their own makeup lines respectively. Jessica Alba also has her own line of paraben-free products. Interestingly, Kylie Cosmetics (Kylie Jenner’s makeup line) started exclusively online and in pop-up shops while Rihanna’s has always been seen in stores at Sephora as well as online.

There appears to not be any special sale or product regarding Fenty Beauty’s birthday but that hasn’t seemed to bother fans as the makeup line is relatively affordable compared to other high-brand or celebrity marketed products in the industry.

Fenty Beauty’s post regarding its birthday was slightly more subdued than Rihanna’s video. The post focused more on the promotion of new products that have already hit the online shop as well as Sephora retailers. The products feature a silver tint. Fans are taking notice as Rihanna’s line tends to highlight warmer tones and golden-shades. However, every makeup stylist knows that warm tones don’t always make sense on some skin tones so it is clear why Fenty decided to promote a silver shade.