Mac Miller Hinted He Was In State Of ‘Oblivion’ After Split With Ariana Grande

The rapper was candid about the split, which came just months before his apparent overdose death.

Mac Miller’s split with girlfriend Ariana Grande was as shocking as it was swift, and there were hints that the rapper was not handling it well in the weeks before his death.

The rapper’s apparent overdose death on Friday has shed some light on his high-profile relationship with Grande — and their even more high-profile split. The couple broke up in May of this year, and by June she was already in a new relationship with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson, and engaged to be married. As Toofab noted in a report when the rapper first opened up about the breakup, the pain was apparent in his music.

Not long after the split, Miller released the single “Self-Care” that seemed to talk about a broken relationship.

“Well, didn’t know what I was missing / Now it see a lil’ different / I was thinking too much / Got stuck in oblivion,” he rapped. “We play it cool / We know we f**ked up, yeah / You keep on sayin’ you in love, so?”

Miller said afterward that the song was not about Ariana Grande, but others believe that the song referenced the number of issues that led to the split and caused Grande to describe their relationship as “toxic” in response to a fan on Twitter.

At the time of the breakup, Miller seemed overwhelmed by the rumors and the attention it drew on the internet and said it came at a difficult time, just as he was preparing to release a new album.

“You know, that’s the other thing is with the relationship thing is, like, the internet is wild,” Miller said in an interview with Apple Music (via Too Fab). “I kind of knew, but not really.”

“Like, I haven’t been on the internet. So, you know, people have assumed that I’m… ‘Are you okay? Is everything okay?'” he added. “Because I was about to drop the album. And also, like, I don’t know, it just all seemed kind of unimportant, the need to show people I was ok. Like, what is that? Where does that come from? Why? Why do we have this need to use social media and the internet?”

Mac Miller dead at 26: Ariana Grande's rapper ex dies from apparent drug overdose https://t.co/h9uZvXVo7c — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 7, 2018

Mac Miller said he was in no hurry to get into a new relationship after the split with Ariana Grande. In an interview with Rolling Stone in early August, he revealed that he was, “not about to be in another relationship” and was doing enough just to get by. “I can barely take care of my dog,” he said.