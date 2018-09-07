‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, September 10: Brooke & Steffy’s Fight Leads To A Hasty Decision

New B&B spoilers reveal that Bill cannot believe his luck.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 10 promise that not only will Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have a fight, but Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will need to choose between his daughter and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). According to Highlight Hollywood, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) cannot believe his good fortune and tells Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) all about it.

Bill cannot believe his luck, B&B fans will remember that he ran into Brooke at Café Russe and the two started chatting, it wasn’t long before Brooke opened up about Ridge pitting Hope and Steffy against each other again. Soon, the two started talking about his situation with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Will Spencer (Finnegan George).

Bill was surprised when she told him that she doesn’t agree with what Katie was doing because she didn’t think that it was right that Katie was filing for sole custody of Will, and believed that Bill needed to play a meaningful role in Will’s life. Bill immediately jumped at the opportunity to ask Brooke to speak to Katie on his behalf. Brooke agreed but cautioned him that Katie and Ridge could not know that they had had this conversation.

Bill can’t seem to get this adorable moment in Aspen out of his mind and neither can we! Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the flashback in today’s episode for #TBT. ???? pic.twitter.com/vivFfsf2P1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 6, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill is so excited that he has a new ally that he tells Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) all about it. BB fans know that Justin is Bill’s right-hand man and listens as his boss tells him about his good fortune. However, Bill will also make a prediction about Ridge. Does Bill foresee trouble for Ridge and Brooke?

Brooke was pushing Ridge to know if he would choose Steffy or Hope’s line. Now it seems as if the anxious mother will fight with her equally frustrated stepdaughter. Not too long ago, she and Ridge were talking about how their daughters had come together. Brooke, in particular, was impressed with how supportive Steffy was when Hope had a pregnancy scare.

Ever think you would see these two out to lunch? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bIcchm7AqJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 5, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy and Brooke will be at each other’s throats with such intensity that Ridge will make an impulsive decision with regards to the future of Forrester Creations. Will he decide on whose line will get preference? Spoilers tease that his decision will impact his family and the workplace. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on CBS, then check back here for the latest spoilers, updates and news.