Geoffrey Owens Accepts Tyler Perry’s Offer Of Acting Role

It’s been a rollercoaster week for former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens after the actor suddenly re-emerged into the spotlight after being photographed bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s. Now Owens can leave the supermarket behind and return to television after accepting Tyler Perry’s offer for a role on his hit show The Haves and the Have Nots, as reported by TMZ.

When the photo of Owens working at Trader Joe’s first began circulating, the internet’s initial reaction was to shame the man, but eventually, waves of sympathy and support for a man doing what he can to make ends meet while pursuing his career came flooding in, particularly from those within the acting community.

Among those that reached out to Owens was television and film mogul Tyler Perry, who said to Owens via Tweet, “I’m about to start shooting OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!!”

TMZ confirmed that the offer was very real and that Owens has taken the job and will soon return to television in upcoming episodes of The Haves and the Have Nots. As for details about the role, a source that spoke to TMZ revealed that Owens is going to be there for a single guest appearance, instead of taking up a recurring role, with the actor expected to appear on 10 episodes.

Geoffrey Owens Accepts Offer From Tyler Perry and Will Appear on 10 Episodes https://t.co/4pymN2cAkP — TMZ (@TMZ) September 7, 2018

The Haves and the Have Nots is currently in its sixth season after premiering in 2013 and is the most popular original series on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). The show films in Atlanta, which according to TMZ‘s source, is exactly where Owens will be flying to as plans are for him to take part in shooting starting next week.

No details have been revealed about the salary Owens will be receiving, but there is no doubt it will be a little more than the wage he was picking up at Trader Joe’s. All in all an incredible turnaround of a week for Owens, who prior to his online exposal had a stalled acting career and a forgotten name. A single photograph made him one of the most talked about actors in America as well as allow people to reflect on the dedication and risk that goes into pursuing a career in acting.

Now Owens has a happy ending and is able to do what he loves on a hit show connected to two of the biggest names in entertainment. Life has a funny way of working out.