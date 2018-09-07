J.K. Rowling Reveals The Five Things It Would Take To Summon Her — And It Involves Trump

Making J.K. Rowling appear is easier than previously thought. As it turns out, all you need is combination of snacks, cute pets, writing supplies and “something stupid Trump said.

The Harry Potter author responded to a magic-related question posed by a Twitter user who wanted to know what five items would make the person in question appear if put in a salt circle, Time reported. The question, which wasn’t directed at Rowling specifically, was referring to the practice of drawing salt circles in a ritual manner as a protected space for casting spells.

The author of the world-famous series about young wizards retweeted the original question with her answer.

“A mug of tea, a black ink pen, Big Red chewing gum, a West Highland Terrier and something stupid Trump said,” she offered up as the five items that would draw her in.

A mug of tea, a black ink pen, Big Red chewing gum, a West Highland Terrier and something stupid Trump said. https://t.co/UBA238BTWL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 6, 2018

As expected, fans of Harry Potter and the author flocked to her Twitter to share their opinion on the matter. Some commented they were disappointed by her choice of mundane items while others joked that Rowling would have a busy day appearing in countless salt circles.

“And she keeps being pulled from salt circle to salt circle! please, stop! she’s about to break sound, light AND time barriers and she might disintegrate (and destroy a major galaxy with her) when she gains final momentum!! one fan wrote.

Also unsurprisingly, another share of commenters poked fun and criticized Rowling for going after President Donald Trump.

“Wouldn’t that just be ‘something Trump said?'” another user wrote.

Rowling dislike of the U.S. president is well documented, and this is far from being the first time the beloved author has taken to Twitter to take a jab at Trump. As recent as July, Rowling trolled the president for a typo he had in one of his tweets, People reported.

“After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!” he wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Rowling responded with a string of tweets correcting the errors in Trump’s message in between vigorous laughs, or “ha’s.”

*wipes eyes, tries to control breathing*

Seriously, @realDonaldTrump is the Gratest Writer on earth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

Rowling was not the only one to mock the president’s tweet. In an unusual move, Merriam-Webster also used its official Twitter account to correct Trump’s misuse of the word “pour.”