‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, September 7: Steffy & Hope Clash, Brooke Blasts Ridge

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 7 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) new found peace shattered. It seems as if both girls realize that one of them will be hurt by Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) decision and that they’re done pussyfooting around about their needs. She Knows Soaps also states that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will pressure her husband for answers. But is she prepared for the answers he gives?

Brooke Blasts Ridge

Brooke has been down this road with her husband many times. Each of them want their daughter’s dreams to be attained, and will fight their daughter’s battles. So, when B&B viewers saw Brooke approaching her husband, they knew what was coming. She already guessed that he had spoken to Steffy and said that she was disappointed that he had put them in direct competition with each other again.

Now she wants to know which one of their daughters’ lines will be cut. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge wants to try another approach and follow in his father’s footsteps by doing what is best for the company. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be choosing his daughter’s lines at all.

Steffy & Hope Throw Down

Steffy approached her father after his devastating announcement. After recusing herself from the decision-making process she then appealed to him that her line would be the better choice. On the business front, she said that the company was known for its couture and bedroom line. She said that it doesn’t make sense for the Hope For The Future line to take center stage when they already knew what worked. She said that they needed to take it back to basics.

However, longtime B&B viewers will also remember that historically Ridge did not choose his daughter’s line. When it came down to it, he actually chose HFTF despite the fact that Forrester Creations was synonymous with lingerie and bedroom attire.

But Steffy also told him that she needed the line more than Hope does. And that will probably be the essence of Hope and Steffy’s fight. She already told Hope that she now has Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and a baby on the way. She says that she won, there was an implied price Hope has to pay. However, Hope won’t hold back as she has also worked hard on making her line a reality. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful as things heat up between Steffy and Hope, then check back on Inquisitr to catch up on the latest spoilers, updates and drama.