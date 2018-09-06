Nike’s Colin Kaepernick Ad Makes Sense After Looking At Customer Demographics

Nike’s move to make Colin Kaepernick the face of their 30th-anniversary campaign has dominated the news in the worlds of both sports and politics since it was first announced. While at first glance this appears to be the sneaker giant taking a massive risk and stoking the fires of a divided country, it’s actually quite a calculated move by the company. Market research has revealed that Nike’s latest ad campaign is perfectly in sync with the race, age, and political views of its current customer base, in the end making it a no-brainer.

TMZ has been in touch with a source that has a direct knowledge of Nike’s marketing, allowing the publication to get an inside view into the decision making of the company. From what has been revealed, the majority of Nike’s most loyal customers directly align with those supporting Kaepernick’s protest campaign.

Non-white races and ethnicities, primarily African American, Hispanics and Asians, have a greater representation in Nike’s customer base than they do within the actual population of the United States itself. According to the statistics given to TMZ, African Americans account for 13% of the population, but 18% of Nike’s market share. The same story goes for Hispanics, who are 16% of the population but 19% of Nike buyers, and Asians, who are 3% of the population but 5% of Nike customers.

These stats reveal that white Americans are actually underrepresented in the world of Nike’s consumer base. Current numbers reveal that while the Caucasians in the United States makes up about 75% of the population, it represents only 67% percent of Nike’s base. Even more, within that base of white Americans, the majority of that demographic still fits the age and politics that would lead them to support the Kaepernick ad campaign.

For those keeping track of the numbers, TMZ explains that the numbers don’t add up to 100% because the marketing numbers accounted for those who identify as more than one race.

Nike’s age demographics also heavily skew younger, and thus a demographic more supportive of Kaepernick. Stats reveal 18 to 34-year-olds make up 30% of the American population while representing 43% of Nike’s customers. When looking at people 65 and older, who account for 19% of the population, they represent only 6% of Nike customers.

Moving on to politics, the numbers show that Nike’s customers are 7% less likely to be Republicans than the general population, and 3% more likely to be Democrats.

So at the end of the day, while Nike did take a risk with this campaign, the majority of the negative reaction is going to come from those that fall outside of its target demographics. A calculated enough business decision that should be expected from a company worth billions.