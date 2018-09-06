‘Jersey Shore’ Star Uses Instagram To Sell Home After Fight With Baby Mama

The drama continues for this reality show star and his girlfriend.

One of the stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation attempted to use his personal Instagram account to sell his home after yet another alleged fight with his girlfriend.

After months of relationship drama that has played out on social media, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has made what appears to be a final decision in his tempestuous relationship with baby mama Jen Harley.

In what appears to be an impulsive move, on September 7, Ortiz-Magro listed his home with a phone number and contact information on his Instagram story. The father of Ariana Sky looked to make a quick decision to get rid of the property, not waiting until it was formally listed with a realtor before revealing it was on the market.

The Jersey Shore star posted a photo collage of his home to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday with the caption, “Brand new house for sale!!! Dm @jnitrolv for further details!!!”

People Magazine spoke to Ortiz-Magro’s real estate agent Jonny Nitro of Jonny Nitro Luxury Real Estate, whom he tagged in the message, who said neither he nor Ortiz-Magro has even taken official photographs of the home or created a listing yet.

“Ronnie, being Ronnie, he’s a little bit premature right?” Nitro quipped to the publication.

“I’ve been friends with him for ten years, but we talked a couple of days ago and everything was all good. Then him and Jen [Harley] got in another fight,” he explained.

“He posted to my personal Instagram rather than my real estate one and he’s like ‘oh yeah, we’re going to sell the house,'” Nitro remarked.

As for when the house will be formally listed? Nitro remarked that he wasn’t sure because “[Ronnie] changes his mind like underwear.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have had a relationship that has been full of ups and downs since they began dating well over a year ago. Harley became pregnant early in the couple’s relationship and since that point, there has been much drama between the two, most of it played out on social media.

Just weeks after they welcomed their now 5-month-old daughter, Ortiz-Magro was caught by the Jersey Shore cameras cheating on his girlfriend.

People reported that in April, the couple began their social media smackdown when Ortiz-Magro publicly accused Harley of keeping racy videos on her phone of herself and an ex-lover. The couple found themselves in the spotlight again in June of this year when police were called to Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas while the reality star was filming Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

That drama will continue on the September 6 episode of the series, where fans will see first-hand how the drama between the two played out.

Weeks after that incident, Harley was arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car after he attempted to get out of the moving vehicle while their infant daughter was in the backseat.

The couple has since attempted to continue to work on their relationship in the months that followed the domestic battery incident, posting loving photos of one another and their daughter on social media.

A friend close to the reality star remarked to People, “If the kid wasn’t involved, it would be over. He’s constantly trying to make it work for the sake of his daughter. He’s not perfect, but she’s the aggressor in this relationship. It’s obvious with her pattern of behavior.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air Thursdays on MTV.