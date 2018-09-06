Meghan Markle Blasted For Wearing $5,800 Outfit To Children’s WellChild Charity Event Per ‘Independent.ie’

Meghan has excellent taste in clothes, but some think that her outfit was out-of-touch with the WellChild event.

Meghan Markle has excellent style. And even as a royal, she has injected her personality and taste into every outfit she’s worn. However, when Meghan attended the WellChild Awards charity event yesterday, she wore a super expensive outfit that had some people shaking their heads, according to Independent.ie. The criticism isn’t about her lack of style, but rather the expensive couture that the Duchess chose to wear for the event.

The WellChild Awards, which has been an important charity to Prince Harry for 11 years now, is all about recognizing the achievements of seriously ill children and their caretakers. Harry told the award nominees at the event that “You have shown all of us what it means to be a champion—whether for yourself, your family, your community, or someone in need,” detailed Harper’s Bazaar. And all of the nominees also had the chance to meet with Meghan and Harry one-on-one, which was a special moment for everyone.

The Duchess wore a $5,800 outfit to the event. This included an Altuzarra suit and a Deitas blouse. The blouse had a bit of a shimmer to brighten up the otherwise conservative suit. She wore a small pin on her left lapel, and had a black clutch and wore black pumps.

Caitlin McBride: Meghan Markle's €5,000 outfit at a children's charity event reeks of bad taste https://t.co/At4c9M2WLV pic.twitter.com/s6mffRUaSA — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) September 5, 2018

She looked great, that’s for sure. But for some people, the outfit was too extravagant for the humble event. Caitlin McBride from Independent.ie had this to say about the ensemble.

“The occasion to display your obvious wealth is not at an event honouring extremely sick children who are doing their best to live as normal lives as possible as she did at last night’s WellChild Awards in London.”

According to McBride, the suit cost €1,650, the clutch cost €425, the Aquzurra pumps cost €220. Not only that, the Deitas blouse cost €325, and her pearl earrings from Queen Elizabeth are estimated to be valued at €2,000.

The expensive outfit, though helping Meghan show off her impeccable style, has led some to believe that she’s starting to become disconnected with her charity work. As McBride berated, “there’s an obvious disconnect between Meghan’s extravagant taste and the gravity of her duties.”

'Effortlessly chic' Meghan Markle named People's best dressed woman https://t.co/8Yv4KfWkoR pic.twitter.com/ROIZAEUVFi — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 5, 2018

And it wasn’t just the cost of the outfit that had people talking. Though it was rumored that Prince Harry nixed Meghan’s idea of wearing a tuxedo during her Australia trip, she showed up to the charity event in pants. It was widely understood that the Queen prefers women to wear skirts, but it looked like Meghan found a way around the royal protocol.