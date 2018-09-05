Roy Moore Sues Sacha Baron Cohen Following ‘Who Is America?’ Appearance

Roy Moore is suing Sacha Baron Cohen and CBS’ Showtime for $95 million. According to Reuters, Moore, a former U.S. Senate candidate for Alabama, felt as though he had been duped by Cohen to appear on his new show, Who Is America? The episode in question premiered on July 29. It featured a sketch in which Cohen disguised himself as a Mossad agent and conducted a “pedophile test” on Moore. Moore stated that he’d been tricked into meeting with Cohen after he was told that he was receiving an award for his support of Isreal. He claimed that he received an all expenses paid flight to Washington, D.C. Once he sat down with Cohen, the actor launched into his sketch in which he waved a fake detection wand over himself, Moore, and a third person.

“If they detect a pedophile the wand alerts the law enforcement and the schools within a 100-mile radius. It’s very, very simple to use. You just switch it on and because neither of us is a sex offender then it makes absolutely nothing,” Cohen said in the sketch, as the Inquisitr previously reported. The device beeped as Cohen passed it over Moore twice, and each time it beeped.

After the second time, Moore replied angrily, saying: “I’ve been married for 33 years and never had an accusation of such things. If this is an instrument, I’m certainly not a pedophile, okay? Maybe Israeli technology hasn’t developed properly.”

Shortly after, Moore realized that he was part of a sketch and quickly ended the interview.

“I did not know Sacha Cohen or that a Showtime TV series was being planned to embarrass, humiliate, and mock not only Israel, but also religious conservatives such as Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh, and Dick Cheney,” Moore said after the fact.

The sketch comes after Moore lost his Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones after numerous rumors surfaced of sexual misconduct committed by Moore. Many of the women claim that Moore tried to initiate sexual contact with them when they were in their teens and Moore was well into his 30s. Jones’ win came as a surprise to many since Alabama is a staunchly Republican state.

In the lawsuit, Moore claims that Cohen’s “false and fraudulent portrayal” of him has caused much distress to himself and his family. Moore’s wife, Kayla, is also a plaintiff in the suit and made the same claims. Neither CBS nor Cohen has responded to the lawsuit or Moore’s comments.