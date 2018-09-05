‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Tia Booth Hints She’s Taking A Break From Reality TV Dating After Colton Breakup

The single ABC reality star has her guard up after ending things with her 'Bachelor in Paradise' boyfriend.

Tia Booth has already made it clear that she will not be a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor—after her ex’s casting as ABC’s leading man was announced, the Arkansas beauty tweeted that no, she will not one of the women vying for Colton on his upcoming season, adding, “Lord bless.” But now it sounds like she is swearing off all reality TV dating and will do things in a more conventional way.

In a new interview with People, Booth revealed she is still ready for a serious relationship, but teased that it probably won’t play out in front of ABC’s cameras or on a social media app.

“I have a feeling that if I meet somebody, it’s going to be through friends, not through a DM. And I think if I’m looking for it it’s not going to happen, so maybe if I’m patient it will come to me. I am ready for something serious!”

Booth went on to say she’s happy to be in the “friend zone” with Underwood instead of still “wanting something when it’s not there.” But her comment about meeting her next guy through friends also hints that she’s not interested in being the next Bachelorette—unless, of course, the friend who does the introducing is ABC host Chris Harrison.

Tia Booth was one of 28 contestants on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. After that didn’t work out, Ta met Colton Underwood off camera after he reportedly slid into her DMs, according to Life & Style.

After they spent a weekend together, Colton and Tia parted ways and he headed to Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. But Tia still had a thing for Colton and she told Beca, who then set him free shortly after meeting his family on his hometown date. The star-crossed pair later reunited on Bachelor in Paradise, where their reality TV romance blew up and they each left the Mexican resort teary-eyed and still single.

But even after all of that, Tia Booth seems to still want the best for her ex. The 28-year-old physical therapist told Us Weekly that while she and Colton both really wanted their relationship to work, she doesn’t think he was ever “forcing” it.

“That’s something that I actually talked about with him,” Booth told Us. “I said, ‘If you’re forcing this, if you’re doing this because someone is encouraging you to, I don’t want it. I want it to be truly from you,’ and he reassured me that it was what he wanted, he was ready for it. Turns out he wasn’t, but it’s OK. It all worked out how it was supposed to.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.