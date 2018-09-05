Gigi Hadid Posts Throwback Photo With Sister Bella

As New York Fashion Month is about to begin, super model Gigi Hadid posted a throwback photo of her and her sister, fellow super model Bella Hadid, to kick off their busy month.

Super model Gigi Hadid, 23, shared a cute childhood photo of her and sister Bella Hadid, 21, a fellow super model, today. In the black and white photo, the two sisters are young children playing dress up with adult clothing. Each wears an over-sized jacket, high heeled sandals too big for their feet, and huge hats. Gigi has a leopard print scarf thrown across her shoulders too. It looks like the two got into the closet of their mother, Yolanda Hadid, a former model. The two sisters look like they are having a blast, with Gigi grinning and Bella’s head thrown back in a laugh. Gigi shared the photo with the caption, “Fashion Month begins!” and tagging her sister.

As both sisters are incredibly in demand models, their month is going to be jam packed and most likely one of the busiest times of year for them. Gigi’s well wish to her sister is likely meant to act as a “break a leg!” gesture, wishing her good luck in the stressful time ahead.

fashion month begins ! @bellahadid A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 5, 2018 at 7:38am PDT

Many people have heard of New York Fashion Week but do not realize that Fashion Week is actually Fashion Month, a month long event with a Fashion Week taking place in a different major fashion city each week of the month. New York Fashion Week will take place September 6th through the 14th, with London Fashion Week taking place September 14th through the 18th, Milan Fashion Week taking place September 19th through the 25th, and Paris Fashion Week taking place September 24th through October 2nd. That’s a lot of fashion!

As the sisters will each be walking in multiple collections at each Fashion Week, they will indeed be incredibly busy not only walking but traveling from country to country to get to each Fashion Week as several of them overlap each other. Fashion Week Online explained, “The intention, of course, is for [the weeks] to not overlap, so editors can hurry from one fashion capital to the next and make the ‘important’ shows.” This is obviously a sentiment for the models as well, so that successful models like the Hadid sisters can make all the important shows that they need to.

Victoria’s Secret model castings are also going on this month for their next show, and both model’s have been Victoria Secret Angels in past shows, so they will likely be attending that as well, capping off an incredibly busy month for both Gigi and Bella.