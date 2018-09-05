Janet Jackson Opens Up About Being A Mother And Loving Herself

Singer Janet Jackson spoke with editor in chief Laura Brown from InStyle about her life as a single parent and journey to accepting herself and loving her body, reports E! News.

The 52-year-old singer has a 20-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana. Jackson discussed how her hectic lifestyle means she keeps Eissa on a tight schedule. As her current “State of the World Tour” continues until October 2, Jackson keeps extra busy.

Jackson outlined her morning routine for the magazine.

“My son, Eissa, wakes me up in the morning around 7:30 or 8. I change his diaper. Breakfast is prepared, and he has that. I’ll go back into my room. That’s when I answer my mail. Because overnight I get a ton of mail. [Afterward] I’ll wash my face, brush my teeth, climb back into bed, answer more mail, make my calls, and around 10 a.m. I’ll have my breakfast, and my son has his second breakfast with me. He sits on my lap, and we eat my breakfast together. Most of the time I’ll start getting ready at 11. So, I will have showered and everything by then. I’ll either work out or try to work out at the venue.”

The singer works out with personal trainer Paulette Sybliss. In the interview, she stressed the importance of exercise to her physical and mental well-being, especially when she was pregnant with Eissa. While in New York during her pregnancy, she commented that she was walking every day and doing stair workouts. However, she understands that exercise cannot always be prioritized and that striking a balance is what really matters.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

“There have been times when I’ve called Paulette and said, ‘I’m not going to make the workout.’ She knows how crazy my life is, and she understands it. Sometimes I have an emergency call and I’ll say, ‘I really want to work out, but I don’t know how long this is.’ She’ll say, ‘If you want, I’ll wait for you.’ And other times when I’ve been so mentally exhausted, we’ll just take a two-mile walk and talk, and it feels so good.”

Jackson also credits Sybliss for keeping her healthy and fit during her pregnancy at age 50. She talked about how Sybliss would design a meal plan for her without letting her deprive herself of anything. While her meal plan consisted mostly of fish and grilled veggies, Jackson admitted that her guilty pleasure is Snickers.

During much of her life and career, Jackson was criticized for her appearance. People would switch between calling her too big or too small. She spoke about the experience with Brown.

“I remember growing up and being in this business was always this important thing. Because it was the thing. And you had to be a certain size, you had to be thin to be an entertainer. Stupid crap like that. That’s just this business I’m in. I think it’s changed, thank God. People are more accepting of others. Which is the way it should’ve been from the jump. That can really mess with you.”

Ultimately, Jackson admits that it took her a long time to get comfortable in her body and feel “sexy.” Today she is more secure with her body and with who she is.