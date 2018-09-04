Emily Ratajkowski Gets Behind The Camera To Shoot Her Very Own Swimwear Line, Featuring Lena Dunham

Emily Ratajkowski, the 27-year-old model, posted a behind-the-scenes Polaroid picture to show off her swimwear line, Inamorataswim. Ratajkowski, who is known on Instagram to her 19.4 million followers as @emrata, isn’t just a pretty face. The caption goes into detail about her role as art director and photographer for the swimsuit company that was launched in 2017. She’s all business, sporting a white crop top and a pair of high waisted jeans, as she takes a break from running around on beaches (just check out her Instagram) and having iconic secret weddings (Vanity Fair) to work on her business. The businesswoman looks poised as she raises the hefty camera to take a photo.

The image features Lena Dunham, whom Ratajkowksi tagged in the photo, wearing a leopard print high-cut one piece and a large sunhat. Dunham, a body-positivity activist, sticks out her tongue in a playful way as Ratajkowski snaps away. Dunham also exposes some tattoos in the swimwear which only compliment the vibe of the photo shoot. Ratajkowski commented on the process in the caption saying, she got to work with an “incredible group of women” and that the whole thing was “SO MUCH FUN.” Ratajkowski’s love of working with and for women comes as no surprise as the actress/model proudly displays “feminist” in her bio among her other professions.

It is unclear where the photoshoot location was, as Ratajkowski did not utilize Instagram’s geotag tool to tag it, but the indoor shoot was accompanied by a backdrop reminiscent of the 1970s and mood lighting. Ratajkowski did tag advantage of the in-photo tagging feature to tag Primo’s, a bar in New York City, so one can assume that is where the shoot took place.

Ratajkowski also tagged a few more people she worked with including model Alessandra Garcia Lorido, stylist Emma Jade Morrison, and model Coco Baudelle among others.

If you dig a little deeper, you can find images from the shoot on the swimwear’s Instagram account. Clearly, Ratajkowski has the skill to back up her status as photographer and art director as the image received over 600 likes in the first hour of posting. The caption tags Ratajkowski as the photographer. One of the images from the shoot was posted to announce the restock of the leopard print one piece (the exact one Dunham is wearing). In this image, Dunham kneels and arches her back while giving the camera a sultry look. Her orange hoop earrings are certainly on trend as colors from the 1970s are in resurgence.

There are more posts as Ratajkowski soon after posted another photo of her swimwear line. In the caption, she proudly claims art direction and photography credits.