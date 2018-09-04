‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, September 4: ‘Why Aren’t We Hearing The Heartbeat?’ [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 4 reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) vows that he will fight harder for Will (Finnegan George) than his fought for anything in his life. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is concerned about Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) situation. In the meantime, the newlyweds will experience their first crisis in their marriage.

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Bill is not taking the news that he may lose joint custody of Will lightly. In fact, the media mogul is downright gutted at the thought that he may no longer play a primary role in his son’s life. After begging and pleading with Katie (Heather Tom), he realizes that she has made up her mind and has decided to take the legal route. However, he is not about to hand her custody either.

“I’m fighting for my son. So, I’m fighting harder than I have for anything or anyone in my life.”

Bill says that he will fight for Will with everything that he has. B&B fans saw that Katie mentioned that she was scared of pursuing this course of action for two reasons: she was afraid of the impact on Will, and secondly she knows that Bill fights dirty. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) replied that he could handle Bill’s name-calling. So, it seems as if Forrester is underestimating the extent of Spencer’s underhanded ways.

“We all have to be there for each other in a way we’ve never been.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will step up to help Hope and Liam in their medical crisis. It really seems as if she is practicing what she is preaching with regard to them coming together for the sake of their children. In fact BB spoilers, via Inquisitr, state that even Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be touched by Steffy’s concern for Hope in her hour of need.

“Why aren’t we hearing the heartbeat?”

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler clip shows how Hope is lying down in the doctor’s office, while Liam tries to placate her. She asks why they cannot heart the baby’s heartbeat and is very distraught. Liam replies, “I know,” as he tries to soothe her. Both of them are obviously very concerned for the welfare of their unborn child as Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) cannot find the heartbeat. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out if Dr. Phillips manages to spin the situation around.