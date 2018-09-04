Farrah Abraham Jumps Rope Wearing Only Bra & Daisy Dukes During Vacation To Costa Rica

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is seemingly enjoying the scenery while on vacation in Costa Rica, but she’s not letting that distract her from getting her workouts in.

According to a Sept. 3 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham took to her social media account on Monday to post a video of herself jumping rope while wearing nothing but a pair of daisy dukes and her bra.

In the video, Farrah jumps up and down using a jump rope as her straight hair is worn down and bounces along with her. Abraham’s backside is on full display as she looks out over a gorgeous landscape while working out at her vacation home.

Farrah Abraham captioned the video, “Getting my jumprope in #CostaRica at @casaronron looking at the whales & islands #farrahabraham #boxing #training #travel #bestviews #ilovemylife #livingmybestlife #jumprope.”

It seems that the ex-Teen Mom star is continuing to train for her celebrity boxing match, where she will reportedly take on fellow reality TV star Nicole Alexander, who fans may remember from the show Flavor Of Love.

Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, also came with her on the trip to Costa Rica, but she was not seen in the workout video.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Abraham recently revealed that she has big things in the works following her exit from Teen Mom OG. The mother of one says that she is working on a movie about her life and that although the casting process has yet to begin, she knows which actress she would want to portray her in a film.

“I think Selena Gomez would play me great and I am excited to start casting once the package is ready to go,” Abraham told Hollywood Life, adding that she is currently “finishing the first round of the script and they have brought in more screenwriters.”

♥️ #farrahabraham #sports A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:03pm PDT

There is no word on if the movie about Farrah Abraham’s life as a young mother will be slated for theaters, or perhaps be picked up by a streaming service such as Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon.

However, it could also be a made-for-TV movie that will air on a network such as Lifetime, which has been known to compose quite a few unauthorized films about celebrities such as Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, as well as the casts of Full House, Saved By The Bell, Beverly Hills 90210, and more.

Fans can see more snapshots and videos from Farrah Abraham’s vacation to Costa Rica on her Instagram page.