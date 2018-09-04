Tia Booth Pokes Fun At Watching Her ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Breakup With Colton Underwood On TV

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star relived her devastating split in front of millions.

Tia Booth seems to be over Colton Underwood, but she still had to rewatch her breakup with him on the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

The ABC reality star broke down on camera after Underwood told her he wasn’t feeling a connection with her despite giving it his all on the summertime spinoff series, which is set in Mexico. The exes soon packed up and hightailed it out of Paradise—separately.

But just two months after filming the grueling breakup, Tia Booth watched it on TV. The 26-year-old Arkansas native took to Twitter to joke about reliving her split in front of millions.

“Y’all ever had a bad breakup with someone you wanted so bad? Ever had to watch it back on national television? #woof.”

Booth also called out Underwood for the scene that showed him sobbing while covering his head with a grey hooded sweatshirt.

“I hope your grey sleeveless hoodie falls into the nearest fire,” Tia tweeted to Colton. The former NFL pro responded with a GIF of a man walking through fire, captioning it with, “Done.”

Bachelor in Paradise fans saw the stunning breakup play out just one week after Colton and Tia enjoyed a cute hotdog-themed date. But this week, Colton admitted that he is a people pleaser who got caught up in Tia’s infatuation with him, later admitting on camera, “I can’t sit around on a beach anymore and look at her every day and know there’s not a future.”

“I don’t think my heart’s in it right now with Tia,” Colton said. “I want her to be so happy and I want to be the one to make her happy but I’m not happy with it. I’m not feeling it. It’s not right. I can’t continue to do this to her anymore.”

On his way out of Paradise, a tearful Colton said Tia’s just not for him. Tia, meanwhile, sobbed as she said Colton needs to figure himself out and can’t ever put another woman through something like this.

Colton and Tia seem to be in a good place now. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the exes both posted kind messages to each other on Instagram shortly after their breakup aired on ABC. Colton thanked Tia for her continued friendship and told her not to “settle for anything less than the world because that’s what you deserve.” Tia wrote that she has no regrets in following her heart, but added that she is thankful that this chapter of her and Colton’s lives “has ended so new chapters can begin.”

Still, that doesn’t mean Tia is giving Colton her blessing to be the next star of The Bachelor. Tia recently told Entertainment Tonight she doesn’t think Colton is in the right place in his life to be the lead on the ABC dating show.

“I don’t know that he’s ready. I don’t,” Tia told ET, adding that if Colton takes on the role of The Bachelor she hopes “he is fully ready for that experience knowing that he wants to be engaged at the end of it.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday and Tuesday nights on ABC.