Camille Kostek Sizzles In Tiny White Dress While Vacationing In The Bahamas

Camille Kostek is visiting the Bahamas for the first time, and she is having the best of time, as her sun-kissed skin is testament to. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram to show off her sizzling figure in a tiny, strapless white dress that exposes her midsection and contrasts beautifully with her tanned skin.

The blonde bombshell took to Instagram to share a snap of her glamorous vacation. She is seated on a lounging couch in SLS Baha Mar, a five-star hotel in Nassau. With hair tied back, she is posing for the camera in a way that shows off her killer curves while the matching Jimmy Choo heels she’s wearing accentuates her toned legs.

Her gorgeous dress is by MESHKI, a brand also favored by the likes of Kylie Jenner and beyond.

“First time in the Bahamas and @slsbahamar has me falling in love with this island,” she wrote with an accompanying emoji of the country’s blue, yellow and black flag.

Fans took to the comment section to praise the beauty and what she brings to the modeling industry.

“You’re simply killing it hun” You’ve started a new era in fashion and modeling, and it’s now irreversible,” one Instagram user wrote.

The blonde bombshell became a rookie Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model this year, thanks to a model search held by the magazine. She often takes to Instagram captions to speak about the discouragement she faced when she tried to break into the modeling industry because of her height, weight, and body shape.

The model most recently made headlines for coming to the defense of her boyfriend, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, after cornerback Jalen Ramsey said the five-time Pro Bowler is overrated, as the New York Post.

“Rob’s sexier than you, and he’s a better football player,” Kostek fired back at the Jaguars star.

happy birthday stud ????love you long time A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on May 14, 2018 at 8:16pm PDT

Ramsey, 23, isn’t holding his thoughts to himself lately, as made evident by his interview with ESPN The Magazine during which he said that Gronkowski, 29, isn’t a dominant playmaker, according to the Post report.

“I don’t think Gronk’s good,” Ramsey said. “Let me say — I don’t think Gronk is as great as people think he is.”

Gronkowski isn’t the only Jaguars player Ramsey has lambasted in recent months. In an interview with GQ, Ramsey also shared his opinion of several of the league’s signal-callers, calling Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen “trash,” and saying he doesn’t think two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is very good.

When asked for a response to Ramsey’s analysis, Manning asked, “Who?”