Famed Ballet Dancer Peter Frame Jumped To His Death One Day After Choreographer Friend Died

Former NYC ballet dancer Peter Frame died from suicide on Thursday, a day after his former colleague, Paul Taylor, died of renal failure, reports the Daily Mail.

The 61-year-old former principal dancer of the New York City Ballet and an instructor at the School of American Ballet died by suicide on Thursday after jumping out of his Manhattan apartment building. His death came just one day after that of 88-year-old renowned dancer and choreographer Paul Taylor. A spokeswoman for the Paul Taylor Dance Company reported that Taylor died of renal failure in a Manhattan hospital.

Frame danced with the New York City Ballet for 14 years, and became their principal dancer in 1987. In 1993, he joined the School of American Ballet and started a strength training class for male dancers.

Frame’s suicide came as a bit of a shock to the community as Alastair Macaulay, chief dance critic for The New York Times, commented that Frame was “said to have been recently in good spirits,” writes the Daily Mail. Macaulay also noted that two of the “most memorable points of Frame’s dance career” were related to Taylor.

https://t.co/vmaiVlvHr4 may well be coincidence, but two of the most memorable points of Frame’s dance career were connected to Paul Taylor, whose death was announced this morning. For him in 1986, Taylor reconstructed the solo Balanchine had made on him in “Episodes” (1959). — Alastair Macaulay (@AMacaulayNYT) August 30, 2018

In 1986, Taylor reconstructed a 1959 George Balanchine solo piece for Frame, who later called it one of the most exciting moments of his career. At the time, Frame told The New York Times, “I’m so happy with this. I love it. I finally feel as I’ve got all my vitamins. There comes a time when you have to grow.”

He continued talking about his experience the choreographer.

“It was like planting a seed and nurturing it.”

He also called the eight-minute solo a “thrilling, exhausting experience” and commented that it was “worth every moment.”

Another highlight of Frame’s career was when he danced as a guest with Taylor’s company. Frame danced in Taylor’s new “Danbury Mix.”

After hearing of Frame’s death, many tributes poured in from fellow dancers and fans. In a tribute to the dancer on Instagram, New York City Ballet principal ballerina Ashley Boulder called Frame “one of the sunniest, sweetest, genuinely nice humans I have ever met in my life. I always enjoyed our conversations and was always happy to see him.”

Another New York City ballerina Megan Fairchild also wrote an Instagram tribute.

“He cared so much about each and every dancer that went through the school, and continued to provide the same concern and love every time you crossed paths with him after you entered the company. He was just one of those people who upon passing in the street or at the school immediately made you feel safe, your heart softened and opened up, and you accepted his big hugs and interest in your life with absolute pleasure.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.