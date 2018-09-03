Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Lovely Legs Poolside On Instagram In All-White For Labor Day Weekend

Tracee Ellis Ross is having quite the Labor Day Weekend vacation. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, earlier today the Black-ish star shared two photos of herself relaxing in a hot neon green outfit. The post was captioned “NEON” and received over 44,600 likes in four hours, with many fans losing their composure over Ross’s style and beauty.

The glamorous Instagram post was preceded by a video the actress posted yesterday, as she kicked off her vacation by going for a swim and indulging in tequila. The video received over 1 million views as fans couldn’t get enough of the star’s sense of humor and hot looks.

Ross continued engaging her 4.9 million followers with another post on Sunday. The post contains a photo and video of Ross. In the photo, she is lounging poolside on a folding chair draped in white cloth. The actress stares seductively into the camera with the bottom half of her face hidden by her sleeve. She is wearing an all-white outfit that stops short at the top of her thighs, revealing her famous toned legs. In addition to her fit frame, Ross showcases her trademark raven-black curls.

In the video, Ross is shown in a close-up shot as she fluffs and shakes her curls loose. She smiles and dances as she looks into the camera.

Hi A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 2, 2018 at 8:14pm PDT

The post is simply captioned, “Hi.”

The post received over 6,900 likes in 40 minutes. Fans can’t get enough of Ross, and her recent posts have been flooded with messages of admiration.

“You are so gorgeous tracee!!!!!! Keep being a light!” one fan commented.

“If your alone that’s a crying shame… if you are with someone he’s a lucky son of a gun!” one smitten admirer wrote. Users commented on the star’s signature black curls, with reactions ranging from love to envy.

Ross also shared a video of her playing with her luscious mane in her Instagram story. The actress looks into the camera while fluffing her curls, saying “I’m having such a good hair moment.” She then giggles and hums as her shiny black locks fill the frame of the screen. The video clip is followed by a quote by Serena Williams, typed out in white text on a black background which reads, “Whatever fear I have inside me, my desire to win is always stronger.”

Ross often takes to her social media platform to connect with fans and to share messages of self-love and self-care, and her posts this Labor Day Weekend appear to be no exception.