‘Big Brother 20’ Week 10 Spoilers: POV Winner Revealed

Who holds the golden power in Week 10?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Week 10 of Big Brother Season 20 is steadily moving on, despite not playing out at all on CBS just yet. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tyler Cripsen has been named the week’s Head of Household after a long endurance competition late Thursday evening. Tyler outlasted Haleigh Broucher just long enough in the hanging competition to nab the title, ensuring he and his “Level 6” alliance members are safe for the week.

The Inquisitr also noted that Tyler placed Scottie Salton and Haleigh on the block together as the Week 10 nominees. Scottie had just won his place back in the house after beating Faysal Shafaat, Bayleigh Dayton, and Angie “Rockstar” Lantry in the Jury Battle Back competition. Scottie was an easy choice for Tyler since the houseguest numbers are dwindling and he has alliances with almost every remaining player. Haleigh was put up as the second nominee since Tyler has no alliance or final two deal with her at this time.

Big Brother Daily reported that Kaycee Clark walked away with the Power of Veto this week after winning the competition Saturday evening. This is the second week in a row the footballer has earned the title. Kaycee played in the Veto alongside Scottie, Tyler, Haleigh, JC Mounduix and Sam Bledsoe. This meant the only players who sat out in the POV competition were Brett Robinson and Angela Rummans. There are not many details at this point in time regarding what the POV competition was, but there was water involved.

Kaycee Clark has won the POV. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Several of the houseguests were caught on the live feeds slamming Sam for throwing the veto competition and not trying whatsoever. Big Brother Daily also noted that Sam was pushing for Haleigh to lose the veto and yelled for producers to turn the water back on in Haleigh’s lane as she was trying to dry it for better performance. This disturbed Brett who couldn’t believe Sam would try to sabotage Haleigh and further vented about her not trying in the veto.

Haleigh and Scottie remain on the block until the POV meeting. Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Veto meeting has yet to take place, but according to dialogue in the live feeds, Kaycee is unlikely to change the nominations and to keep Tyler in full control of his HOH week. If Kaycee were to remove Scottie or Haleigh, Tyler would be forced to nominate someone else in the house that he has a final two deal with, or who is a member of his “Level 6” alliance. For now, Scottie has been named the real target of Week 10, despite both nominees being told they are the pawn.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.