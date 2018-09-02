Galaxy X: Samsung Is Spurring The Foldable Phone Revolution By Sharing Tech With Oppo, Xiaomi

Samsung seems intent on pushing the smartphone market towards flexible devices.

Samsung’s Galaxy X foldable smartphone has been delayed for a very long time, but recent reports suggest that the South Korean tech giant is finally ready to unveil the device sometime next year. With the Galaxy X, Samsung has the chance to create a whole new market for smartphones in the same way that it created the phablet segment. With the Galaxy X, Samsung could usher in the age of foldable mobile devices.

That is, of course, when the South Korean tech company is finally able to release the highly-elusive smartphone. Bogged with delay after delay, the Galaxy X pretty much became the unicorn of the smartphone industry — always referred to, but never released. Things became a bit more interesting this year when reports emerged that Samsung’s executives have revealed working prototypes of the Galaxy X in a closed-door meeting, but after that, the company has largely resumed its radio silence about the upcoming smartphone.

Over the past few months, reports emerged that some of Samsung’s competitors are also looking to come up with their own foldable devices. Among these are Oppo and Xiaomi, Chinese smartphone-makers that are slowly gaining market share in the mobile device industry. Now, a recent report from South Korea-based ETNews has noted that Samsung is actually selling its foldable displays to Oppo and Xiaomi. By doing so, Samsung is basically establishing itself as the premier provider of foldable displays for smartphone makers.

According to the South Korean publication, Oppo and Xiaomi are already in talks with Samsung about the foldable displays. If the deal does get finalized and Samsung does start providing foldable displays to the two Chinese OEMs, there is a good chance that they would provide strong competition for the Galaxy X, especially since both Oppo and Xiaomi are known for releasing devices to market quickly. With the displays for Oppo and Xiaomi’s devices coming from Samsung, however, the South Korean tech giant would be earning revenue from the sales of its competitors as well.

As noted in a SAMMobile report, there is a good chance that the next generation of mobile devices would be hybrid smartphones that can be folded in and out. Samsung has been playing around with the idea for a very long time, and while the company has not released a device with the feature yet, its foldable screens are likely already refined. This makes them as the perfect components for competing devices from other OEMs. If these reports do prove accurate, Samsung might very well go down in smartphone history as the company that single-handedly transitioned the mobile market into the flexible display era.