Rudy Giuliani And Trump Legal Team Prepare Statement Ahead Of Possible Mueller Report

Can the Trump legal team stay ahead of a possible bombshell?

According to a report by CNN, Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is preparing a statement ahead of a potential incoming report from special counsel Robert Mueller.

The report comes near the arrival of the 60-day-mark of the upcoming midterm elections, in which Republicans hope to hold their majority in both the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. Trump, his administration officials, and Giuliani have all expressed major concern over the effect Robert Mueller’s investigation could potentially have if it continues ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump and Giuliani have both stated in the past that the Justice Department should have things wrapped up far ahead of November or risk appearing partisan.

As reported right here at the Inquisitr, earlier today, there may be trouble headed Donald Trump’s way, as Mueller is reportedly preparing to make a major announcement about the probe before Labor Day.

Rudy Giuliani states that has no idea what Mueller may or may not be up to, but that Trump’s legal team is preparing their own statement ahead of the potential bombshell. The statement is said to contain comments on accusations against Donald Trump, which include colluding with Russia to hack the General Election in 2016, as well as accusations of obstruction of justice.

Giuliani stated he also expected Mueller to ostensibly go quiet for the sixty days leading up to the midterm election, but followed with a suggestion that Mueller could still be working behind the scenes during that time.

Robert Mueller may be making an announcement soon regarding the Trump-Russia investigation. Alex Wong / Getty Images

So far, Mueller’s report has claimed three guilty pleas from Trump associates as well as eight guilty verdicts for former-Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. Most recently, Trump’s former-attorney, Michael Cohen, plead guilty to charges around breaking campaign finance laws.

According to Trump’s legal team, the prospect of an interview with the president by Robert Mueller is not off the table, however they also state that Mueller’s team has not-yet responded to their proposal most recently sent to the special counsel in earlier August.

Presedent Trump has attempted to blast back at the ongoing investigation, calling it a “witch hunt” on numerous occasions and declaring Mueller compromised by Democrats. He maintains there was “no collusion” with Russia to influence the General Election. A meeting at Trump Tower with Russian officials that was held during the time leading up to the election, however, has brought about serious accusations from government officials and the public about whether or not there may have been a quid pro-quo between President Donald Trump and Russian opposition.

As of the time of this writing, Robert Mueller has made no official statement about whether or not the Trump campaign may or may not have been involved in such a collusion.